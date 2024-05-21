RoSPA Awards dazzles and delights in central London

A night of glitz, glamour and safety excellence…
- The RoSPA Awards took place last night to celebrate the business leaders in the UK and abroad who make the world a safer place
- EMCOR UK was awarded the top trophy, The Sir George Earle Trophy
- Rebecca Hickman welcomes guests on her first awards ceremony as RoSPA’s CEO
The dazzling lights of the RoSPA Awards 2024, sponsored by Croner-i, illuminated a night to remember on May 14th, as over 1300 health and safety visionaries came together at the five-star JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London to celebrate their unwavering commitment to safety leadership.
Under the charismatic hosting of comedian Zoe Lyons, the evening sparkled with energy and excitement. A poignant speech by Lord Jordan stirred emotions, championing UK and international businesses, celebrating their passion for making the world a safer place.
In what is her first year as RoSPA’s Chief Executive, Rebecca Hickman honoured the profound impact of the awardees’ dedication to safety, acknowledging guests as ‘the best of the best, saving lives before they were ever known to be in danger.’ She also announced that His Majesty King Charles III is the charity’s new patron following a review of more 1,000 royal patronages since the King ascended to the throne in 2022.
King Charles succeeds his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who served as RoSPA’s patron for over 70 years.
Who was awarded what?
Facilities management company, EMCOR UK, clinched the highest accolade in the RoSPA Awards, the prestigious Sir George Earle Trophy, a testament to their unyielding dedication to safety standards. Their triumph resonated throughout the hall, with Jonathan Gawthrop, Executive Director Risk & Sustainability collecting the organisation’s trophy on stage.
In the construction sector, Morrison Energy Services was presented with the Construction (commercial) Award, Chevron Traffic Management cinched the Construction (engineering) Award, and Berkeley Capital was awarded the Housebuilding and Property Development Trophy, highlighting excellence across diverse segments of the industry.
Cambridge Weight Plan scooped the top award for food and drink manufacturing, while L’Oreal North Little Rock were crowned winners of the Manufacturing Award.
Nordex UK and Ireland scooped the Renewable Energy Sector Award, sponsored by Alba, while the Public Sector and Local Government Award was won by Trent & Dove Housing, with the Department for Work and Pensions and Orbit Housing commended.
For a full list of winners, please email the press office: pressoffice@rospa.com
The RoSPA Awards are considered a valuable method for gaining international acknowledgment, for organisations who want to lead the way in health and safety excellence and get top-level recognition for their hard work and initiatives.
RoSPA Award judges include a wealth of highly experienced senior occupational health and safety professionals and consultants, and a main award judging panel chaired by Dee Arp, Chief Operations Officer at NEBOSH, and other in-house experts and selection panels.
Matt Cryer, Head of Awards at RoSPA, said:
“Last night’s celebration isn’t just about accolades; it’s a testament to the profound impact of dedication, innovation, and collaboration in health and safety. These awards honour not only achievements, but the tireless efforts of individuals and organisations dedicated to making our world safer for everyone.”
Ben Chaplin, Managing Director at Croner-i, said: “As proud sponsors of the RoSPA Awards, we are thrilled to stand alongside these distinguished leaders in safety excellence. Their unwavering commitment to fostering safer environments aligns seamlessly with our own values, and we are delighted to support their outstanding achievements.”
