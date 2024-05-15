Siemens wins at 2024 BCIA Awards

Siemens Building Products has won the ‘Technical Innovation of the Year’ category in the biggest Awards scheme for the building controls and BEMS (Building & Energy Management System) industry.

Siemens Wireless Room Solution won the hotly contested product category, sponsored by CIBSE, as one of six finalists at the BCIA (Building Controls Industry Association) Awards dinner at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on 2 May, 2024. It was the first time the Awards have been presented at this venue which saw almost 500 people attend the annual celebration of innovation, product development, project delivery and training in this important sector of the construction industry.

The Wireless Room Solution from Siemens features three new sensors as part of the company’s ongoing development of the company’s expanding IoT range. The battery-operated sensors allow quick and easy installation to provide important monitoring of indoor air quality (IAQ), with three options available: temperature only; temperature and relative humidity; temperature, relative humidity and CO2. With buildings being repurposed and reconfigured, the capability for ease of installation or relocation of sensors to meet new requirements without damaging walls and ceilings through re-wiring is a particular advantage.

With CO2 being an excellent indicator of IAQ, the new sensor offers a measurement accuracy of +/-2%. Open interfaces are key in enabling more intelligent room devices and building solutions. The new sensors communicate wirelessly through Thread – an open source, mesh networking, IP-based protocol – meaning they operate seamlessly, either with Siemens own BMS, such as the popular Desigo system, or with those of other manufacturers.

Entrants were required to provide a testimonial from a product user and the comment on the Wireless Room Solution recognised that it was “…fast and easy to deploy with continuous data reporting capabilities, automated alarms and no line of sight required…enabling installation of 20 room sensors in a single day.”

The Awards were hosted by comedian Ellie Taylor, with funds raised for Carers UK, the charity nominated by new BCIA President, Stacey Lucas.

Sachin Penukonda from Siemens was also one of the nominees in the ‘Apprentice of the Year’ category which was ultimately won by Anya Turner of Schneider Electric.

Commenting on the award, Ron Purcell, Product Manager for Siemens Building Products, UK and Ireland, said – “we are naturally delighted to win such a prestigious award. Innovation is so important in continuing to drive forward improvements in creating healthy, energy efficient and productive building environments so to win this category is particularly pleasing.”

