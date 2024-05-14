TG Lynes brings electric truck to London streets

Heating, plumbing and air movement materials supplier TG Lynes has become one of the first businesses to operate a 7.5 tonne electric truck on the streets of London.

Enfield-based TG Lynes is leading the sustainable transport charge by investing in a UK-manufactured Tevva battery-electric truck to carry out local deliveries around the capital.

Fully electric 7.5 tonne trucks are just entering mass production and there are only a few currently operating within London.

Despite accounting for just two per cent of vehicles on the roads, heavy-duty trucks (HDVs) are responsible for over a quarter of road transport emissions.

Andrew Ingram, Managing Director of TG Lynes, said the business was proud to be at the forefront of investment in green transport.

“We are delighted to take ownership of this state-of-the-art Tevva truck, which is the next step in our journey towards achieving the ultimate goal of net zero,” said Andrew.

“While battery electric vehicles are becoming commonplace in the passenger car market, electric commercial vehicle sales are lagging behind. As HDVs make up significant amount of all emissions, it’s vital more businesses consider making the switch.

“It’s fantastic that TG Lynes is the first in our sector to have an operational electric truck, and I’m particularly pleased to be backing British manufacturing by purchasing from Tevva.

“We will, however, not rest on our laurels and will do all that we can to limit the impact that we as a business have on the planet.”

Tevva’s 7.5t battery-electric truck travels up to 140 miles (227 kilometres) from a single charge of its 105 kWh battery.

The Tevva truck is just one of three electric vehicles weighing between 4,250kg and 12,000kg to have secured government plug-in truck grant (PITrG) eligibility.

Tevva Business Operations Director Kay Jarvis said: “Road transport in general, and HDVs in particular, are one of the largest sources of air pollution, which causes 350,000 premature deaths per year in Europe. Adding electric trucks to fleets will make a considerable difference and will help Britain towards its net zero targets.

“We know first-hand that demand for electric trucks is growing at speed, as we have been inundated with requests for our 7.5t battery-electric truck since going into full production.”

The introduction of the battery-electric truck is the latest step on the road to net zero for TG Lynes.

Last year the business introduced low carbon Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) vehicles to its 18-tonne fleet, making them 90 per cent more carbon efficient as they carry out daily deliveries to sites across London, the South East, East Anglia and the Midlands.

The business has also installed a 10,000 litre HVO tank at its base for easy on-site refuelling, along with a new electric dropside van.

TG Lynes also has a 110kw solar system installed on the roof of its headquarters, providing more than 50% of the energy required for operations.

Andrew added: “From fuel combustion to being sustainable when purchasing electricity and recycling to choosing ethical suppliers, we are taking decisive action to ensure we are doing everything we can to lower our impact on the environment.

“Sustainability is not just a buzz word for TG Lynes – it has authenticity.”

