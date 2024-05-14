CIBSE and DESNZ partner to make CP1 (2020) Free-to-All: A landmark move for UK Heat Network Standards

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) announce their partnership to make CP1 (2020), the recognised Code of Practice for heat networks in the UK, accessible to all, free of charge.

CP1 (2020), a publication produced by CIBSE, serves as a comprehensive guide offering technical guidance and establishing voluntary minimum standards for UK heat networks. Widely acknowledged as the go-to resource in the industry, CP1 (2020) has garnered widespread acceptance and support since its last update in 2020. It has been utilised by industry professionals as a vital technical reference and by developers to set standards for their new heat networks.

Previously available exclusively to CIBSE members, CP1 (2020) is now accessible to all stakeholders, thanks to the generous funding provided by DESNZ. This collaborative effort aims to democratise access to crucial information outlined in CP1 (2020) and facilitate better preparedness for the forthcoming heat network regulations in 2025.

CIBSE and DESNZ are not only removing the paywall but also actively collaborating to update the voluntary Code of Practice throughout 2024. This joint initiative ensures continuous alignment with the evolving regulatory landscape, particularly with the Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme (HNTAS) standards under development. The next version of CP1 is scheduled to be freely available for download in 2025.

CIBSE’s Technical Director, Dr Anastasia Mylona said about this partnership: “We’re excited to partner with DESNZ to offer CP1 (2020) free to all stakeholders. This vital guide sets standards for UK heat networks, promoting industry preparedness for upcoming regulations. It reflects our commitment to advancing best practices and sustainability.” For more information and to access CP1 (2020), please visit CP1 Heat networks: Code of Practice for the UK (2020) (pdf) | CIBSE

