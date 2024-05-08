UK Construction Week makes welcome return to London’s ExCeL

Architect and Channel 4 presenter, George Clarke, officially opened three days of debate, discussion and demonstrations when doors opened yesterday (May 7th) on UK Construction Week London, the UK’s largest event for the built environment.

From May 7th to 9th, London’s ExCeL will be home to over 20,000 visitors and a myriad networking opportunities, innovative technologies, and insightful talks by keynote speakers from across the industry.

UK Construction Week London will this year host its biggest ever display of international pavilions from China, Turkey, Italy, Poland, and a new Sicilian Pavilion, and will welcome over 300 exhibitors across a wealth of specialisms and sectors – from digital technology and training to machinery and sustainability and so much more.

The show will also feature debate and discussion from industry leaders and high-profile speakers including businesswoman and television personality, Sara Davies MBE, former England international footballer, Trevor Steven, and Andrew Lewer MP.

Sam Patel, Divisional Director – Construction, commented: “UKCW is ready to welcome our most successful year yet, whilst as ever tackling industry issues head on, praising the industry’s champions in our Role Models campaign and seeing the launch of our new areas including the Networking

Lounge and Skills & Training Hub, and so much more.”

There is still time to register for the free show through the new-look website.

The London show is complemented by its sister event, UKCW Birmingham, which takes place at the NEC from October 1-3. To find out more about both shows and to register for UKCW London for free, visit https://ukcw-london-2024.reg.buzz/cab-pr

