Marshalls announces national winners of Register Awards

Landscaping specialist Marshalls has announced the final results of this year’s Marshalls Register Awards, with hundreds of entries whittled down to just ten national winners, including the coveted Contractor of the Year title.

Over 400 landscaping projects were entered into the awards and earlier this year, Marshalls announced its regional winners of the competition across its series of 11 roadshows.

Now, Marshalls has announced its national champions for each award category, which are:

Best Large Driveway over 70m2 – Landscape by Design North West Ltd

Best Small Driveway Under 70m2 – RDW Paving Ltd

Best Large Patio over 40m2 – Gareth R Guck Ltd

Best Small Patio Under 40m2 – Waterdale Landscapes

Best Project by a New Entrant – Adam Grange Landscapes

Best Use of a Natural Stone Product – Garden Grafters and PB Landscaping (collaborative title)

Best Use of a Made in Britain Product – Manor Prestige Landscapes

Best Engineering Achievement – Glenn Humphries Landscaping Ltd

Landscape by Design North West Ltd also took the coveted title of Contractor of the Year. This was decided by fellow contractors and peers in the industry, who voted online to select their favourite from the national winners projects which were featured anonymously on the Marshalls website.

National Winner – Best Use of MIB – Manor National Winner – Best Driveway over 70m2 – Darren Smith

Tom Foster, Trading Director for Landscaping at Marshalls said: “Everyone in the business has been looking forward to the announcement of our Marshalls Register Award winers, and I’m delighted to say this year’s calibre of entries was more impressive than anything we’ve ever seen before. Landscapers today know the vital role they play in making a home not just special, but truly outstanding in its design, and the many projects submitted to the awards proved that.

“Huge congratulations must go to Landscape by Design North West, not only for standing out as a truly exemplary contractor but for its second national award for Best Large Driveway – a category which was fiercely fought. All our winners have demonstrated they strive to set new benchmarks in what consumers can expect from their landscapers, and we’re proud to have them all as members of the Marshalls Register.”

Darren Smith, owner of Landscape by Design North West Ltd, said: “This is a very proud moment for our business. We’re absolutely over the moon to have won the title of Contractor of the Year because we know it’s such a prestigious achievement. We’re still buzzing from the news, and I’m sure our celebrations will continue for a while!” Hundreds of installers and businesses across the UK are part of The Marshalls Register of Accredited Landscape Contractors and Driveway Installers, a national network of independent professional landscaping specialists. The awards are just one of the benefits of being an approved Marshalls Register member, as well as having a profile on the manufacturer’s ‘find an installer’ facility that generates over 65,000 searches per year; access to the Marshalls Design Service, and reward points for every purchase.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals