Winvic Celebrates Yusen Logistics Facility Groundbreaking with Traditional Japanese Ceremony at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects has been awarded a contract to design and construct the first industrial facility at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton for end user Yusen Logistics. Winvic, SEGRO and Yusen Logistics celebrated the start of the 1.2 million sq ft project with a Japanese Kagami Biraki ceremony.

The Kagami Biraki ceremony – or saki barrel breaking ceremony – is to bestow wishes for success and prosperity upon the new development; representatives from SEGRO and Yusen Logistics each hit the lid of a sake barrel with mallets and ladled out the sake into sake cups for the guests to enjoy. The ground was then officially broken, and attendees were given a guided tour of SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton.

Representatives from Winvic Construction Ltd., SEGRO and Yusen Logistics

The unit comprises 1,144,000 sq ft ground floor warehouse space and a 333,251 sq ft mezzanine; Winvic will also construct and fit out the 35,810 sq ft three-storey main office, which also has a roof terrace, and a single-storey hub office. It is designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating which will reduce carbon to net zero during the construction. An array of PV panels will be installed across the entire roof space of the warehouse and EV charging units will also be made available onsite to power Yusen Logistics UK’s all electric company car fleet.

At almost 1.2 million sq ft, the single storey warehouse will be Yusen Logistics’ largest global facility when completed in March 2025. The facility sits immediately adjacent to the 35-acre Strategic Rail Freight Terminal constructed by Winvic, enabling Yusen Logistics to provide their customers with rail freight solutions providing CO2 savings on inbound transport.

The facility has a haunch of 18 metres, 85 HGV docks and 10 HGV level access doors. Externally, Winvic will undertake all hardstandings and landscaping for the scheme including parking for 924 cars, 163 HGVs, 230 cycles and 34 motorcycles; of these, 185 will be for electric vehicles. The warehouse will also have its own security gatehouse, fuel island and lorry wash, a pallet storage area and waste/recycling area.

CGI of Yusen Logistics Facility at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton, being constructed by Winvic.

Winvic has been on site at the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) in Northampton since January 2021 undertaking enabling earthworks, creating the infrastructure to prepare the site for the 5 million sq ft of warehousing and logistics space and constructing the 35-acre Strategic Rail Freight Interchange (SRFI). Winvic has also delivered major upgrades to Junctions 15 and 15a on the M1, the construction of a bypass around Roade village and a new bridge over the West Coast Mainline, and improvements to the A45 and safer junctions along the A508.

Danny Nelson, Winvic’s Head of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, commented: “We are delighted to have been selected by SEGRO to construct the first industrial facility at SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton. When it’s completed, we’ll have worked on the site for a total of four years, so I’d like to thank the SEGRO team for continuing to put their trust in us, as they did when creating SEGRO Logistics Park East Midlands Gateway.

“Winvic previously constructed a facility in nearby Wellingborough for Yusen Logistics as the tenant, so we’re looking forward to working with them again and to illustrating our high standards. I have the utmost confidence in our experienced team to deliver the project safely and on time.”

Dan Holford, Head of National Markets at SEGRO, said: “We are incredibly proud to have attracted a world class warehouse and distribution operator like Yusen Logistics to SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton as the development’s first pre-let customer, where we will be working together to deliver 1.2 million sq ft of highly sustainable space.

“What makes this development truly special is how it will support customers to achieve their sustainability goals and net-zero ambitions, particularly through the delivery of sustainable buildings, a country park and the strategic rail freight terminal. Yusen Logistics’ decision to locate here is testament to this and we look forward to continuing our partnership with this exciting project.”

David Goldsborough, Managing Director from Yusen Logistics, added: “This new facility, sets a new logistics industry benchmark and emphasizes Yusen Logistics’ commitment to providing sustainable logistics services by 2030. We are proud to share our organisations Japanese heritage at the recent groundbreaking event and are excited to be a part of this project, which will help us to achieve our sustainability goals.”

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “It’s fantastic to see this high-quality development break ground, as it will be an incredible asset to the area creating highly skilled and well-paid jobs for local people. The robotics, engineering and automotive skills needed are the epitome of the logistics strengths we boast in this area as the connected heart of the UK.

“It’s great to see the development coming to life, utilising local contractor Winvic and the impressive Rail Freight Terminal from Maritime. Even more so because of the sustainability measures implemented to ensure this development aligns with our local net zero ambitions. We are dedicated to doing all we can to support the revolution of the logistics industry which will continue to create quality opportunities for our local residents.”

SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton will deliver up to 5 million sq ft of modern distribution space and is adjacent to Junction 15 of the M1, close to Northampton. The site includes a 235-acre community park, footpaths, cycle routes new woodlands and wetlands, 20km of hedgerows and the planting of 60,000 new trees.

