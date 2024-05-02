Ground broken on significant new landmark 600,000 sq ft ‘Junction’ logistics gateway development in Luton for Wrenbridge

£31.5M, 37-acre project serves as a pivotal new workplace, logistics and warehouse commercial gateway to Luton and set to elevate the town onto a national platform.

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has broken ground with long-term and valued client Wrenbridge on the development of a new 213,874 sq ft logistics and industrial unit at their new landmark ‘Junction’ gateway development in Luton.

To mark the occasion a special ceremony was held on site attended by representatives from Wrenbridge, Glencar and the full project team.

The building forms part of a new business and logistics focussed masterplan that features a broader mix of uses, including flexible workplace, research and development, and distribution. Junction is set to create 2,500 jobs and contribute around £160 million every year to Luton’s economy.

As part of the appointment Glencar will be carrying out the design and construction of an extensive earthworks package, remodelling the entire 4.46 hectare development plot, which is divided by Newlands Road. The project then involves the design and construction of Unit 1, a new 213,874 sq ft gateway industrial and logistics unit, with a clear height to underside of haunch of 18M.

Glencar will also implement Cat A office fit out, new and varied retaining structures, new underground drainage and services, associated external works including external soft landscaping. The scheme also includes new utility connections, and 278 Highways works to facilitate access to the new development from the adjacent M1 Motorway and New Airport Way.

Steels are now rising on the development and construction is expected take 63 weeks to complete with PC expected by Mid-February 2025.

In commenting on the project Pete Goodman, Glencar Regional Managing Director said: “We are very happy to once again be working with our much valued and repeat customer Wrenbridge on this fantastic new gateway development which is set to be truly transformational for Luton. Glencar are committed to delivering a scheme that draws on the context and history of Luton and can be admired as people travel into the town.

Environmental considerations are also central to our approach for this development, in line with this we are aiming to ensure that ‘Junction’ is one of the most sustainable logistics developments in the UK – a reputation for which Glencar is becoming increasingly recognised as a leading contractor in this space.

This project serves as the fifth undertaking we have implemented to date with Wrenbridge over the past few years with us also being onsite currently in Basingstoke, building a 209,461 sq ft speculative industrial unit for Wrenbridge just south of the A339.

Glencar and Wrenbridge have forged a very close and successful working partnership together and we look forward to working again with the full project team on this job and delivering an outstanding solution”

Also commenting Richard Arnold from Wrenbridge Land, said: “We are excited to be onsite delivering this high-quality development that will create over 2,500 new jobs for the town. We are committed to delivering a highly sustainable development that exceeds planning policy requirements. These state-of-the-art business units will contribute positively to the growing local demand for industrial, warehouse and logistics space combined with extensive, ancillary offices.”

Junction is situated on the edge of Luton, adjacent to the M1 and A1081. The site has been identified within the Luton Local Plan as a key employment area. The site has been designated as a ‘Category A’ Employment Site, and is allocated for new development and protected for business uses in the local plan.

To visit the development website click https://junction-logistics.co.uk/

