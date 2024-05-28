Wolseley Group Launches Renewables Offering

Wolseley Group today announced the launch of a new offering to its customers, ‘Renewables by Wolseley’, to help installers get the job done on renewable projects.

The ‘Renewables by Wolseley’ range features a wide variety of products, including, Air Source Heat Pumps, Ground Source Heat Pumps, District Heating Solutions, Solar Panels, Battery Storage and Accessories, Heat Emitters, Biomass Solutions, Ventilation Systems and Heat Interface Units. The initial range will feature products from industry-leading brands including Panasonic, Vaillant, Mitsubishi, Samsung, Bosch, Ideal, Daikin and Grant. It will launch through all 400+ Plumb Centre branches and online at www.wolseley.co.uk/renewables from Tuesday 28 May 2024.

Wolseley continues to invest in colleague training to build further expertise within renewables. Additional to this, they have also launched a specialist hub to support teams in helping customers with product queries and quotations in the renewables space.

Chief Operating Officer, John Hancock, said: “’Renewables by Wolseley’ is part of a longer-term strategy to enhance our capabilities and offering in renewable heating and energy efficient solutions. The aim is to connect our customers, colleagues, and suppliers in delivering energy-efficient solutions into the market that make a difference.” “Renewables is a rapidly developing sector; our aim is to help customers grow their expertise to install energy-efficient products with confidence. With our vast product range and in-house support hub, we aim to be the trusted partner for our customers as they navigate the ever-evolving landscape of renewable energy technologies. I believe that by working together with our partners and customers, we can make a significant environmental impact.”

