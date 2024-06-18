Beal gets green light for £105m development

Regional housebuilder Beal Homes has secured planning approval for a £105m development bringing more than 500 high-quality new homes to a growing community on the south bank of the Humber.

The development on a 57-acre-site in Immingham, North East Lincolnshire, will provide much-needed new two, three and four-bedroom homes for the town.

Having secured planning permission from North East Lincolnshire Council, subject to conditions, the family-owned housebuilder is now accepting registrations for the forthcoming launch of the development, which will be called Highfields.

The development will complement investment into the area from other major businesses, driven by the Humber region’s growing status as the UK’s Energy Estuary.

Chris Murphy, Land Director of East Yorkshire-based Beal, said: “We’re delighted to have gained planning approval so we can move forward to delivering these much-needed homes in North East Lincolnshire.

“We would like to thank the members of the Planning Committee who voted unanimously to approve the plans and were complimentary about the quality of the development as well as the amount of open space we have incorporated into it.

“This development is a major vote of confidence in the area which has a strong pent-up demand for new homes as well as potential for further growth, driven by major investment on the south bank of the Humber.”

Reflecting local demand and catering for a broad range of homebuyers, Highfields will feature an extensive range of property types from two-bedroom townhouses, ideal for first-time buyers, to three and four-bedroom homes, perfect for growing families.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals