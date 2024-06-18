Vistry starts work on latest phases of major 1,050-home project in Bexhill-on-Sea

Work has started on the next two phases of construction at Vistry The Gateway location in Bexhill-on-Sea, which will provide a range of housing options for local people.

The homebuilder is already building 200 homes on the outskirts of the seaside town under its Bovis Homes brand, in the first phase of the scheme.

Now it is starting work on another 447 properties across two new phases under its Linden Homes and Countryside Homes brands, which were approved by Rother District Council in November 2023, with 300 of these available as affordable homes, shared ownership homes or for private rent.

They will be part of a much wider neighbourhood which has outline planning permission for up to 1,050 homes, a new primary school and nursery, community and sports facilities, public open space, and landscaping.

Mary McHutchison, regional sales and marketing director for Vistry Kent, said: “This project is a landmark development for the area, providing high-quality homes in a well-designed new neighbourhood. To be starting work on the next two phases is an important milestone.

“Hundreds of these new homes will be accessible to people who might not have the budget to buy a full price new-build property because we have various rental and shared ownership opportunities here.

“These include homes above and beyond the affordable housing provision set out in the planning agreement for the development, and this is very much in line with our values at Vistry. We are pleased to be making high-quality homes available to all, and to be working with investment firm CBRE, Sage Homes and Leaf Living on this.”

The first of the next two phases was launched under the Linden Homes brand on Saturday 15 June and includes 92 homes. Vistry is due to release the first homes under its Countryside Homes brand at the development – comprising 264 homes in autumn.

Across the two new phases, there will be 153 affordable homes which Vistry committed to as part of the planning agreement for the development. These have been purchased by CBRE and will be managed by Pinnacle Spaces.

In addition to this, there will be 73 shared ownership properties built for Sage Homes by Countryside Homes within its part of the development, while a further 74 homes will be available to rent through Leaf Living.

There’s a mix of three, four and five-bedroom Bovis Homes properties currently available to reserve at The Gateway, with prices starting from £389,995.

For more information on The Gateway, visit bovishomes.co.uk, lindenhomes.co.uk and countrysidehomes.com.

