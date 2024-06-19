Bennetts Cranes erects world-first Potain MR 309 in London

Bennetts Cranes, a leading specialist tower crane hire company, has erected the first Potain MR 309 crane in the world – the manufacturer’s latest luffing jib model.

The Potain MR 309 crane has been erected at a landmark site in Westminster, in the heart of London, where two eight-storey office buildings are being redeveloped.

This new model from Potain has many new, improved features that will benefit the construction of this site, including, a simpler tower crane erection, upgraded load charts, a short out-of-service radius (9.5m on a 55/60m jib), and less collars and ties for taller heights and to increase lift capacity.

The crane is equipped with a Potain Crane Control System (CCS) which helps with faster set-up and unparalleled control, as well as Potain’s CONNECT telematic to optimise fleet management and uptime. The new features make this crane model ideal for high-rise buildings and congested urban sites. To further avoid any collisions or oversailing on this site, Bennetts also installed the crane with AMCS zoning technology.

Edward Seager, Managing Director at Bennetts Cranes, said: “We’re pleased to have supplied the first Potain MR 309 in the world. The MR 309 was best the crane for this site in London as it has a 25-tonne maximum capacity that met the site lifting requirements.

“The crane needed to have exceptionally low base loads so it could be bolted to the core of the building and the limited power supply on-site meant that adjustable power supply was essential. This requirement was fulfilled by the Potain Power Control function which enables the crane to reduce its power up to 50%. Plus, the short out-of-service radius ensures the crane remains within the site boundaries at all times.”

The redevelopment of the two eight-storey office buildings will provide approximately 115,000 sq ft of new high-quality accommodation. As well as a restaurant and a retail unit. The scheme was designed by Allies and Morrison to replace dated buildings with attractive accommodations that will enhance the historic character and streetscape.

This crane is estimated to be on site for 50 weeks.

Watch how the Bennetts Cranes team erected the Potain MR 309 here – https://www.tower-crane.co.uk/bennetts-cranes-erects-world-first-potain-mr-309-in-london/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals