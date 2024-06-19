Bosco building brighter future for youngsters – on and off the football field

A junior football club which is linked to a Southwark charity designed to improve the lives of local youngsters has hit the back of the net.

The Bosco FC under 12 team has received a £3,000 donation from leading builders merchant Selco Builders Warehouse towards running costs for the team, as well as a new strip.

Bosco is a small charity-based college which also has a nursery on-site and offers a youth club open for extra-curricular activities after school.

In addition, it runs a football academy for children aged from two to 14 and has nine teams operating from under sevens through to an adult team.

Robert Rosier, club secretary for Bosco FC, said Selco’s donation is making a huge difference to the club.

He said: “What sets us apart from other football clubs in the area is our charitable aspect.

“We rely on support from the local community to create opportunities for young players who demonstrate commitment and talent to fulfil their potential.

“We understand that the rising costs of recent times is posing huge challenges for families so Selco’s donation is having an incredibly positive impact on the local community.

“The donation is covering the cost of our under 12s for a whole season, ranging from training sessions, kit and the funding of league matches, so everyone involved with the club is hugely grateful for Selco’s support.”

Bosco’s junior teams play in the South East London and Kent Youth Football League.

Alison Wong, head of communications and sustainability for Selco Builders Warehouse which has branches on Old Kent Road and in Canning Town and Charlton, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Bosco Football Club and the wider charitable aspects of the organisation.

“It’s a unique offering which brings opportunities on and off the football field to hundreds of youngsters in the deprived area.

“We are following the progress of the club with great interest.”

