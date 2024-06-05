McAleer & Rushe partners with Baytree Centre to empower young women and girls

McAleer & Rushe is thrilled to announce a new partnership with The Baytree Centre, a social inclusion charity, to support their mission to improve the lives of women and girls.

The Baytree Centre is an educational charity for women and girls, based in the heart of Brixton, south London. An integral part of the community since 1991, they provide holistic support through personal development activities and workshops, mentoring, coaching, as well as English classes and integration support for newly arrived migrants and refugees.

Through corporate partnerships with businesses such as McAleer & Rushe, it can develop purposeful programmes focusing on education, training and employability skills to raise aspirations and provide opportunities for disadvantaged young girls and women from low socio-economic backgrounds.

Through its construction work at the Southbank Place development, delivering 92 residential apartments and retail space, the Design & Build contractor is supporting the Baytree Centre through various fundraising initiatives and educational programmes. Led by Daisy Butterworth, Assistant Project Manager on Southbank Place, the company will be hosting employability and careers events, and offering work experience placements on site over the Summer.

To date, the project team have carried out a collection drive for stationary and sweet treats which were distributed to Baytree’s after school groups earlier in Easter and just this week, carried out repairs and refurbishments to the centre. McAleer & Rushe also hosted a BBQ fundraiser on site to raise funds for the charity.

This corporate partnership will last throughout the construction programme of Southbank Place, targeted to complete in Q3 2025.

Michael Yohanis, Contracts Director at McAleer & Rushe said: “We are proud to be working with The Baytree Centre to develop educational programmes and provide much-needed funding support that will help them continue their empowering mission to support young girls and women from low socio-economic backgrounds. Our teams are passionate about promoting the opportunities in the Construction industry for women and providing all young people with the tools and insights to fulfil their potential. With special thanks to our project manager, Daisy for leading this partnership, we are excited to continue working closely with the Baytree team and look forward to hosting educational events onsite and at the Centre.”

Carmen Gonzalez, Development Director at The Baytree Centre said: “We are delighted to welcome McAleer & Rushe on board as a corporate partner. Their support will be instrumental in creating meaningful building blocks to empower the young girls and women with educational and employability support. Together, we can help them build a bright future for themselves, their families and their communities.”

For more information about The Baytree Centre and their work, visit The Baytree Centre.

