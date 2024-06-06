Bouygues UK Appointed as Lead Contractor for Design and Build of New Diagnostic Centre in London

Bouygues UK has been appointed by Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust as lead contractor for the design and build of the new Ambulatory Diagnostic Centre at West Middlesex University Hospital and demolition works of the current MRI building at the hospital have commenced. This new collaboration, secured through a competitive bid process, builds on the long-term partnership between the Trust, Bouygues UK and its subsidiaries.

The new five-storey facility will provide vital diagnostic and treatment services in cancer, renal and imaging for local residents in Hounslow, Richmond and Ealing. It aims to reduce health inequalities, improve patient outcomes and provide care closer to home, freeing up space in the main hospital for inpatient care. The centre will support outpatient care and will offer day services for patients.

The project includes five storeys of new build, a rooftop plant and a small terrace area. On the ground floor there will be a new single storey link corridor to the existing hospital building.

Social value will play a key role in the project and the contractor will be supporting the local community with apprenticeships and work experience placements, as well as working with educational institutions in the area and taking part in local charity initiatives. Bouygues UK is currently working in partnership with MITSkills, London Borough of Hounslow and JCP Hounslow on a training and skills development programme and sustainable long-term employment opportunities for local people. The contractor will be taking on 11 apprentices and providing around 50 work experience opportunities with MITSkills throughout the project.

Fabienne Viala, Chair and CEO of Bouygues UK said, “We are thrilled to be partnering again with Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and leading the construction of this much-needed diagnostic centre. This project underscores our commitment to delivering sustainable, state-of-the-art facilities that will significantly benefit the local community.” Lesley Watts CBE, Chief Executive of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The new diagnostic centre at West Middlesex University Hospital will provide a vital service for our residents, speeding up diagnosis and treatment. Most importantly it will improve early diagnosis and health outcomes for patients in our community for years to come.”



Bouygues UK has a track record of delivering healthcare infrastructure across the United Kingdom, following the successful completion of University College London Hospital’s Grafton Way building a state-of-the-art cancer and surgery centre in 2022, and the ongoing development of Oriel, an integrated eye care, research and education centre.



This new development is designed to be an all-electric building and supports both Bouygues UK’s and the Trust’s commitment to the sustainable development of new builds and facilities.

