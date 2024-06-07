GMI Construction Group marks Dakota Hotel Newcastle milestone

GMI Construction Group has marked a significant milestone in the delivery of the North East’s first Dakota Hotel by hosting a steel signing ceremony.

The erection of the steel marks a crucial phase in the transformation of the vacant St Anne’s Wharf building on Newcastle’s vibrant Quayside into a 118-room luxury boutique hotel.

Attended by key stakeholders and project team members, the ceremony highlighted the collaborative effort and commitment to excellence which defines the project.

Dakota Hotel Newcastle will generate 150 new jobs and provide an additional 65,000 visitor nights per year – creating an estimated £1.5m boost to the local economy.

Much of the building’s current features and details will be retained to complement its architectural heritage, with a number of exciting additions, including a new-look entrance lobby, reception and signature ground floor Bar & Grill.

An existing courtyard is being reconfigured to create a vehicle drop off area, while the first floor will feature bedroom terraces. PV panels and Air Source Heat Pumps will be installed to provide renewable energy.

Construction of Dakota Hotel Newcastle is on schedule, with completion anticipated for Spring 2025.

The project sees GMI continue its strong relationship with developer Evans Property Group’s Dakota brand – having previously completed three Dakota Hotels in Manchester, Leeds, and Glasgow. The UK hotel chain, which also has hotels in Edinburgh and Motherwell, regularly welcomes celebrity guests.

The building at 112 Quayside previously held a number of tenants, including law firm Womble Bond Dickinson. It had been based there since 1998 until relocating its 400 staff into the Spark building at Newcastle Helix.

Gary Oates, GMI’s Regional Director, North East, said: “The steel signing represents a major step forward in the redevelopment of this landmark building. Our team is committed to delivering a hotel that reflects the high standards and elegance associated with the Dakota brand.

“This project showcases GMI’s dedication to quality and innovation in construction, and we are excited to see the vision taking shape.”

Marc Banks, a director of Evans Property Group, added: “Reaching this milestone in the development of Dakota Hotels Newcastle marks a significant achievement and we are proud to bring a project of this calibre to the North East, which offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and comfort.“

