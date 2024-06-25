Caddick to deliver £10m Loreto College Expansion

Caddick Construction has grown its further education portfolio with an appointment to build a new 24,000 sq ft extension at Loreto Sixth Form College in Hulme, a project that will accommodate 264 new students.



Work is now underway on the new three-storey campus building, which is being constructed on Moss Road West adjacent to the existing campus on Chichester Road South.



Planning permission for the expansion was secured in September last year, following which Caddick Construction undertook a series of preparatory works under a pre-construction services agreement.



With an emphasis on environmental sustainability and minimising operational carbon, the new campus building will have 39.8% of its electrical demands met by renewable sources. Features include air source heat pumps, solar panels, passive ventilation systems and night cooling.



Sustainable forms of transport will also be encouraged as part of the campus investment with the introduction of EV charging and bike storage for 100 bikes.



The new building will sit alongside the existing college building, with facilities to enhance the learning environment and curriculum delivery. These include 20 classrooms, a lecture theatre with a seating capacity of 200 and a new study centre.



The work will also include partial refurbishment of existing college buildings with new science labs, new catering facilities and a 110 sq m outdoor canopied seating area. A science garden and landscaped reflection spaces will also be created to maximise the use of green space.



Throughout the building work, Caddick Construction will work with Loreto College to ensure the students are engaged in the project, including opportunities to complement the teaching curriculum.



Dave Saville, Regional Managing Director of Caddick Construction North West, commented: “Education projects are a chance to make a real difference. Loreto College has taken on an ambitious project to not only bring more students into the college, but to offer them the very best education. To do so while also investing in ways to operate more sustainably is a testament to the quality of education Loreto provides. We are very proud to be delivering the college’s vision and look forward to working closely with them as the project progresses.”



Michael Jaffrain, Principal at Loreto College, added: “We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings and to maximise our green space for biodiversity and air quality.”



The project was procured through the NHS Shared Business Services Public Sector Construction Works Framework, which covers all types of building and construction works, providing the NHS and the wider public sector a compliant route to market for construction works.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals