Tellon Capital appoints Red Construction Group to deliver £200m GDV Westminster Office Redevelopment

Landmark office scheme will deliver 130,000 sq ft of wellbeing-led Grade A office space in the heart of Westminster

On completion the scheme is set to achieve WELL Platinum and BREEAM Excellent

RED Construction Group to commence a £50m project as part of the wider redevelopment in summer 2024, with completion estimated by Q4 2025.

Tellon Capital, real estate investment and development business, has appointed RED Construction Group to deliver its redevelopment of 40 Broadway, creating a high-quality, wellbeing-led office building within the heart of Westminster. Spanning more than 130,000 sq ft GIA, works on the landmark scheme will be carried out by RED Construction’s London team.

The redevelopment will offer a variety of Grade A office space from the basement to the eighth floor, together with a ground floor café, roof terraces on the majority of floors, and a communal roof terrace with exceptional views across St James’s Park, Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament. The vision aims to maximise building performance and wellness for occupants and will achieve WELL Platinum and BREEAM Excellent ratings.

Situated within the Broadway and Christchurch Gardens Conservation Area, the design of 40 Broadway has been sensitively considered to seamlessly sit within its surroundings. RED Construction Group’s London team will deliver the works, and will erect a steel frame from the ground to eighth floor and create a natural stone façade on the Broadway elevation with projecting full-length feature windows. In keeping with the appearance of the neighbouring Grade II listed buildings, the rear of the building features traditional brick work and a metal clad mansard from the fifth floor to the roof.

With Tellon Capital’s successful track record of delivering exceptional developments that respond to and enhance the local character, 40 Broadway will encourage innovative and collaborative working, with offices enhanced by landscaped outdoor terraces.

James Burchell, Founder of Tellon Capital, added: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of RED Construction Group for 40 Broadway, allowing us to commence construction of this landmark new building for Westminster. We are thrilled to be delivering a high-quality office development that sets an example for a high-performing building whilst considering the sensitive local context. This is a really exciting project, breathing new life into Westminster.”

Ian Hopkinson, Executive Director at RED Construction Group, commented: “The redevelopment of 40 Broadway is a prime example of what RED Construction London does best. Nestled in the heart of Westminster, our team is well-versed in appraising the unique construction challenges due to the capital’s heritage and scale. Tellon Capital’s 40 Broadway is yet another first-class well-being-focused office development that we are excited to be a part of.”

