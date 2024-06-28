Carter Jonas Achieves Planning Consent for Advanced Research Clusters in Oxford

National property consultancy Carter Jonas has secured a resolution to grant planning permission from Oxford City Council on behalf of Advanced Research Clusters (ARC) to create a modern and highly energy-efficient life sciences building, known as ‘Ascent’, at its ARC Oxford campus in Cowley.

Ascent will provide approximately 105,000 sq ft of lab-enabled office space alongside supporting facilities. This will include a rooftop lounge, wellness spaces, a gym and ‘end-of-trip’ facilities. The new building will be delivered alongside enhancements to the wider landscape, including improvements to an adjacent footpath.

The 1.3-hectare (3.2 acre) site was previously occupied by several office buildings which are being replaced by a new building that delivers a step change to the architectural quality of the Campus in alignment with ARC’s strategic vision for ARC Oxford.

Steven Sensecall, Partner at Carter Jonas in Oxford commented, “This fantastic new building will make a major contribution to the supply of life science buildings in Oxfordshire.

“This is the first of many exciting proposals we are helping ARC bring forward at ARC Oxford, which will enable the transformation of the site into an innovation campus, reflecting its position as an internationally, nationally and regionally important anchor site.”

Dan Williams, ARC Oxford’s Director of Asset Management, said: “We’re delighted to have secured planning permission for Ascent. This transformational project will provide a new home for businesses of all types including leading science and tech organisations. This latest development at ARC Oxford further supports our mission in attracting world class talent, driving economic growth, and fostering continuous support for the innovation ecosystem in the City.”

Construction is due to commence on site in July 2024 and the scheme is anticipated to be completed in early 2026.

In addition to providing planning consultancy services on the project Carter Jonas’ Planning & Development team also provided an economic statement and coordinated the public engagement. Additionally, Carter Jonas’ Sustainability team provided advice on the preparation of a Social Value Strategy. In achieving planning success, Carter Jonas worked alongside Spratley & Partners (architects) and Macregor Smith (landscape architects).

