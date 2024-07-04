GMI Construction Group completes topping out of innovative lab and workspace, Citylabs 4.0

GMI Construction Group has completed the topping out of the £42m innovative lab and workspace offering Citylabs 4.0, located within Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust’s (MFT) Oxford Road Campus.

To celebrate the milestone, Bruntwood SciTech, a joint venture between Bruntwood, Legal & General and Greater Manchester Pension Fund, hosted a morning interactive session with patients at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, followed by the official afternoon ceremony with local partners.

Citylabs 4.0 is expected to achieve net zero carbon in construction and operation in its shared spaces and will be 100% electric. As a highly energy efficient building, it is targeted to be EPC A and include 208m2 of solar panels, enough to charge an average electric car approximately 1235 times.

The building’s cladding system will be made from 75% recycled end-of-life aluminium (post-consumer scrap), meaning its content will have one of the smallest carbon dioxide footprints worldwide; seven times less than the global average for aluminium production. It is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

Once complete, the 125,000 sq ft, seven storey lab and workspace will offer world-leading, highly specialist space specifically designed to support companies working in precision medicine, including those in diagnostic, genomics, biotech, medtech, health-related AI and digital health. It will also bolster the existing Citylabs cluster, strengthening the internationally significant health innovation campus – a joint venture partnership between Bruntwood SciTech and MFT.

GMI Construction Group is leading the build of the Sheppard Robson-designed development and local teams also working on the development include Arup, Hilson Moran, Gardiner and Theobald, and Layers. The development of Citylabs 4.0 is supported by a £32m senior loan from the North West Evergreen Fund, managed by CBRE’s Investment Advisory team, part of CBRE Capital Advisors.

Citylabs 4.0, the third phase in the Citylabs masterplan, already home to more than 20 life science and healthcare businesses, and takes the campus from 192,000 sq. ft to 327,000 sq. ft,

The topping out ceremony began at Citylabs 1.0, with guests walking through the MFT campus to the Citylabs 4.0 site, to get a true understanding of the scale and vibrancy of the existing cluster which sits at the heart of the largest clinical academic campus in Europe. Bruntwood SciTech also worked with Manchester Foundation Trust Charity to host a ‘skills sharing’ session with their Youth Zone situated within Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital which neighbours both Citylabs 2.0 and 4.0. Children and young people between 11 and 25, were given the opportunity to learn about the Citylabs campus and what a career in science or construction could look like.

Dr Kath Mackay, Chief Scientific Officer for Bruntwood SciTech, said: “To date, the Citylabs campus has helped to support hundreds of specialist healthcare businesses that are changing the face of medical science across the UK and beyond. By creating a cluster of like-minded businesses all centred around one of the country’s most eminent teaching hospital Trusts, we have seen first-hand how the ability to collaborate and knowledge-share will drive forward innovations in medicine and healthcare.”

Citylabs 4.0 incorporates infrastructure to accommodate containment level 2 (CL2) biology and chemistry labs and specialist equipment, including increased floor loading, enhanced cooling systems and ventilation provisions, and a large platform lift. Businesses that locate here will also benefit from 100GB superfast connectivity, shared breakout spaces, an internally secure cycle storage with showers and kit drying room and have access to the campus’ 150-person event space, multiple meeting rooms, cafes and supermarket.

Anthony Judge, GMI Construction Group’s Regional Director, North West, said: “The topping out of Citylabs 4.0 marks a significant achievement for GMI and our delivery partners. This state-of-the-art facility is set to become a hub for innovation in precision medicine and life sciences and we are extremely proud to be part of a project that will drive advancements in healthcare diagnostics and treatments and foster collaboration between businesses and leading research institutions.

“GMI has a considerable track record in delivering much needed workspace for the research, science and technology sectors throughout the North and the Midlands and Citylabs 4.0 demonstrates our ability to deliver these in-demand developments.”

Mark Cubbon, MFT Group Chief Executive, said: “Today’s ceremony marks a significant milestone in the Citylabs 4.0 development which will present new and *exciting opportunities for us to co-design the future of healthcare with industry partners and transform scientific breakthroughs into a reality for our patients across Greater Manchester and beyond.”

