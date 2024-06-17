Clowes and main contractor Roe Developments achieve practical completion on two more units at Dove Valley Park.

Clowes together with their Lead contractor, Roe Developments have achieved practical completion at plot 10B and 3A at Dove Valley Park, Foston as part of the multi-million-pound property deal with Hines.

Dove Valley Park’s site owners, Clowes Developments instructed Roe Developments to build 10B (152,466sq ft) and 3B (110,292sq ft) stand-alone units as part of the 1.36 million sq ft portfolio with global real estate investment, development and property manager, Hines. 10B unit sits on the southern side of the business park whilst 3A is located on the northern side next to GXO. Dove Valley Park which is conveniently located just off the A50 between Derby and Stoke on Trent, providing great access to both the East and West Midlands markets.

The brand-new commercial units were designed by IMA architects and comprises of single storey warehouse with office and welfare space split over two floors at the front of the building. The unit benefits from a large secure yard with level-access loading bays and docks. Both plots have considerable onsite parking facilities with disabled bays EV charging stations. Warehouse roofs were designed to carry photo voltaic panels subject to the occupier’s requirements. Additionally, these unit boast floor to ceiling double glazed in the warehouse area and 10% roof lights, creating a brighter environment for warehouse workers. You can watch a detailed time lapse of the construction of both units here: https://www.clowes-dvp.co.uk/

Marc Freeman, Director at Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd added,

“Clowes are pleased to deliver the last two units for Hines’ growing portfolio in the East Midlands and now look forward to delivering the ‘final phase’ of development at Dove Valley Park.

Clowes together with IMA Architects have recently submitted a planning application to South Derbyshire District Council for the 35.29-acre site creating over half a million square feet of employment space for B2, B8, with ancillary E(g) use. Four units of varying sizes will be created to meet market demand for quality industrial space, along with the necessary associated hard and soft landscaping, car parking and infrastructure.

In addition, a new Innovation Centre will be created that will serve as a central hub for all businesses in the local vicinity. The aim is to draw people together and provide spaces for gatherings, along with informal meeting space and access to external areas. The Innovation Centre will also serve as a space for start-up businesses to begin and has been developed in consultation with The University of Derby.”

For more information design and build opportunities at Dove Valley Park, please contact the site’s agents, Tim Gilbertson, FHP Property Consultants on tim@fhp.co.uk or Nick Waddington, Carter Jonas on nick.waddington@carterjonas.co.uk.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals