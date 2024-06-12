Network Space Developments submits planning for former Manchester College site, Openshaw. Manchester

Network Space Developments (NSD) has submitted a planning application for four new industrial units on its 2.8-acre site on Welcomb Street, Openshaw.

The former Manchester College site, accessed from the Ashton Old Road (A635), currently comprises several redundant buildings of varying ages and sizes which were previously used as classrooms and workshops by the Manchester School of Building.

The full planning application submitted to Manchester City Council is for the demolition of existing buildings and delivery of up to 75,175 sq. ft of multi-let industrial accommodation for Class E(g)(ii)(iii), B2 and B8 uses.

The scheme, designed by AEW Architects, includes four highly sustainable commercial units ranging from 7,674 sq. ft to 29,439 sq. ft, all with ancillary office space at first floor, generous external service yards, dedicated car parking and EV charging points.

Joe Burnett, Development Director for NSD, commented: “We are delighted to have submitted our planning application for the site, which represents the final piece of the jigsaw for the wider City Works Business Park.

“The site is strategically located in a highly desirable area of Greater Manchester which is ideal for both industrial and last-mile logistics uses. Its accessibility to a skilled local workforce provides a wealth of opportunities for commercial operators who are looking for market leading, high quality, sustainable, industrial units. The proposed development will have its own distinct identity but has been designed to complement the highly successful existing City Works Business Park, which we delivered several years ago and is still owned and managed by Network Space Investments.

“This scheme will also further bolster our pipeline of circa 700,000 sq. ft of multi-let industrial schemes that are already consented across the North West and Yorkshire.”

NSD initially acquired the site in 2022 and work is expected to start in 2025, subject to planning.

Spawforths is advising NSD on planning. Agents for the proposed scheme are Cushman & Wakefield and JLL.

