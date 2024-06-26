Clowes Developments celebrate another 100,000sq ft unit achieving practical completion at Fairham Business Park

Fairham Business Park developers celebrate another practical completion as Unit A is handed over to the occupier.

Works begun at Plot A4, Fairham Business Park back in October 2023, nine months later the 100,000 sq. ft unit has been built by lead contractor, TanRo and handed over to the occupier.

The unit is neatly located next to the stand-alone units totalling 260,000 sq. ft purchased by international property investment and asset management company Hines and a 100,600 sq. ft bespoke building for a local company who will be moving into their premises next year.

The brand-new purpose-built premises comprises of a 95,379 sq. ft warehouse with 12,292 sq. ft office and welfare space over three storeys, situated at the front of the building. There are 84 car parking spaces at the front of property with ten electric vehicle (EV) charging bays. There will also be a large service yard to the rear with ten dock levellers and four level access to meet the needs of the occupier. Clowes will be providing a fully photovoltaic (PV) ready frame.

James Richards, Director at Clowes Developments commented on the completion:

“Nine months after works began on site and we’re now handing over to our client, who will be formally identified in the next few weeks. It’s testament to our professional delivery team who can perform to such a high standard and according to a tight schedule. It is fantastic to see the ongoing development of Fairham Business Park, as one completes, another ramps up on plot A2. “

As the occupiers of A2 sign the deal for a bespoke 100,600sq ft unit, ground works have already been concluded and steel frames are due to be erected in the coming weeks. In total, this will mean over 600,000sq ft of industrial, warehouse, distribution and manufacturing space has been snapped up at Fairham Business Park, with further announcements expected in due course.

Tim Gilbertson, Director at FHP Property Consultants added:

“High demand for commercial units at Fairham says something about the transport links of Fairham Business Park and it’s positioning outside of Nottingham’s workplace parking levy. We are excited to market phase two of the business park, where potential occupiers can make use of more varied commercial opportunities such as office, trade counter or retail schemes.”

Fairham Business Park

With well over half of the site now under offer or sold, there remains opportunities for build to suit facilities on the prominent site adjoining the A453 and outside of Nottingham’s Workplace Parking Levy. The next phase of the development will see not just manufacturing and distribution space available but also space suitable for offices, a hotel, leisure facilities and other conveniences including roadside retail and trade counters. Fairham Business Park offers a unique opportunity for Nottingham businesses to expand, harvest investment and nurture local talent.

The business park has excellent transport links into the city of Nottingham including fully accessible cycle routes and walkways. Fairham Business Park is within easy reach of Junction 24 of the M1, East Midlands Airport and adjoining the NET Tram Park & Ride site, with further transport improvements expected. Fairham Business Park offers the perfect location for conducting business and harnessing local talent.

Further information regarding site wide activity and latest news can be found at www.fairhambusiness.co.uk. Parties interested to learn more about the commercial opportunities at Fairham Business Park are invited to contact the site’s agent, FHP Property Consultants and Fisher German.

