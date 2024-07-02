First phase of landmark works now complete to double Manchester’s World Freight Terminal

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) Ltd has completed the first phase of planned works for the World Freight Terminal development, to the west of Manchester Airport.

Delivered on behalf of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the initial phase concentrated on the build of a 100,000 sq. ft warehouse next to the airport, sub-divided into three commercial units, with internal office spaces.

The multi-phase scheme will focus on doubling on-site warehouse space at the terminal, which is a pivotal international gateway for northern distribution networks, located at junction six of the M56 motorway.

The largest of the sub-divided industrial units is 36,000 sq. ft, with the two smaller units totalling 27,000 sq. ft. and 21,000 sq. ft, comprising warehouse space. All units have been constructed to a ‘BREEAM Rating of Excellent’ with an EPC ‘A+’ Rating and were built to CAT A specification.

McLaren worked alongside the wider site teams during the demolition process, which included the removal of the SkyChefs production facility on the corner of Avro Way and Pinfold Lane.

During the design stage, feasibility studies were also undertaken to find ways of economically reducing embodied carbon in the build process and cladding and structural steel packages were placed during the PCSA period to ensure guaranteed programme delivery and fixed cost.

Once all phases are complete, the project will transform the World Freight Terminal, modernising its offering and solidifying it as a sustainable logistics park for a vast range of industry operations.

The World Freight Terminal currently comprises 650,000 sq. ft. of logistics space in total across 57 acres, providing a range of freight, transit, and integrator solutions. The new warehouse space will cater to the growing demand for units in south Manchester, alongside increasing freight traffic.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: We are delighted to have delivered the first phase of our client’s vision for the World Freight Terminal, having actively worked on the design and plans for the site, 12 months prior to starting. The high-specification units are ideally suited to a wide range of sectors including environmentally conscious businesses, with unrivalled international transport links to the UK, Europe, and rest of the world.”

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world.

Suppliers working on the first phase included Workman as project managers, Abacus as quantity surveyors, RPS as architects, Aecom as structural engineers and MEP consultants.

