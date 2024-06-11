Glencar celebrates completion of prime logistics development at G-Park Basingstoke for Wrenbridge

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has completed construction of a 209,000 sq ft speculative industrial/logistics facility at G-Park Basingstoke developed for long-term and valued customer Wrenbridge, it’s funding partner Bridges Fund Management and leading global logistics operator GLP.

The building which took just 12 months to construct features a highly sustainable specification designed to meet the needs of a modern occupier, achieving EPC A+ and BREEAM ‘excellent’ rating.

The building boasts an impressive specification and benefits from 15M clear internal height, 50kN sq m floor loading, 47M wide yard depth, 19 dock doors, 2 level access doors, 9 HGV/162 car parking spaces, a gatehouse, an abundant power supply together with 10,829 sq ft of office space over two storeys.

Speaking about the development, Glencar Managing Director, London and South, Roy Jones said: “Delivering another successful project for our much valued repeat customer, Wrenbridge, marks a significant milestone for us. The advanced features of this facility, including intelligent energy-saving systems and PV panels, enhance operational efficiency and contribute to significant cost savings. Our team’s dedication has resulted in a top-class development that we are excited to showcase.”.

The site, on Priestley Road, is part of the established Houndmills Industrial Area, which is home to major occupiers including Sainsburys, Royal Mail, XPO Logistics, Leverton Clarke and GAME. It benefits from excellent infrastructure links and offers an unrivalled opportunity to service the London and wider South-East markets.

