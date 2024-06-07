H2Ourban Nottingham waterside living scheme gets underway

Work has started on site to transform an iconic, Grade II listed former British Waterways warehouse on the canal side area at Castle Wharf, in Nottingham into a high quality, build-to-rent residential scheme. The £13 million project is being developed in partnership with The Canal River Trust, H2Ourban and bloc. It is funded by Citra Living, part of Lloyds Banking Group. Citra appointed Rund to undertake Technical Due Diligence followed by being the Project Monitor, where Rund will see the project through to completion.

Located in the Canal Conservation Area, the six-storey former warehouse dates back to 1919 and was originally built to help move goods along the Nottingham and Beeston Canal. The building will be converted to provide 95 residential units including 12 studios, 42 one-bedroom apartments and 41 two-bedroom flats, this includes a rooftop extension housing eight apartments. Ground floor amenity space for residents will also be included. Designed by Franklin Ellis Architects, it is being constructed by Jessops Construction Limited and completion is due in March 2025.

Tom French, Associate Director at Rund, said, “This redevelopment project draws on our specialism in managing build-to-rent projects through to successful completion, while also benefitting from our expertise in dealing with sensitive Listed building conversions, safeguarding heritage for future generations. Once completed, the scheme will breathe new life into a historic building in a prime waterside location, making it an exceptional place to live.” Speaking about the project Andy Hutchinson, CEO for Citra said: “Bringing disused buildings back in to use and regenerating areas into new communities is central to what Citra is about. Regenerating the warehouse at Castle Wharf will bring much needed homes to the area, allowing more people to live in the type of quality homes they want in the areas that give them access to the facilities and amenities they want.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals