Peabody and Crest Nicholson join forces to provide much-needed new homes in Brackley

Peabody and Crest Nicholson have formed a new joint venture to deliver hundreds of much-needed new homes in Brackley, Northamptonshire.

The partnership between not-for-profit housing association Peabody and housebuilder Crest Nicholson will provide circa 405 high quality, energy efficient homes off Turweston Road.

The 34-acre site will include one- and two- bedroom apartments and two-, three- and four-bedroom houses across a range of tenures, including affordable rent, shared ownership and open market homes.

The development will be sustainable, with each of the homes benefitting from an air source heat pump and an electric vehicle charging point.

Proposed open spaces will include three new play areas and more than seven acres of green spaces for the community to enjoy, including a wildflower meadow, plus new ponds.

Peabody and Crest Nicholson are expecting to submit a detailed planning application later this year. The homes will be delivered in phases, with construction due to begin in 2025.

Simon Barry, Regional Managing Director at Peabody, said: “Our partnership with Crest Nicholson is great news for Brackley and the community. Our organisations share a commitment to deliver high quality, energy efficient homes for local people, and a desire to add long-term value to communities.

“These much-needed new homes, a sizeable proportion of which will be affordable, will be located in the heart of our north counties region, giving residents the benefits of market town living but with easy access to the countryside, Northampton and the M40 motorway.

“We look forward to welcoming new residents to the neighbourhood from next year.”

Adrian Sims, Managing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, added: “We are pleased to be partnering with Peabody to build this new community on the edge of Brackley. The partnership enables us to capitalise on the expertise of both organisations to provide a collection of high quality, energy efficient new homes and a selection of amenities that residents and the wider community will be able to benefit from in years to come.

“We look forward to working hand in hand with Peabody to deliver a thriving, quality community that meets growing local demand for private market and affordable housing.”

For more information, please call 0800 029 7171 or email TurwestonRoad@connectpa.co.uk. Or visit TurwestonRoad.com

