Henry Boot Construction completes radiotherapy building expansion in Sheffield

Construction firm Henry Boot Construction has completed a £7.5 million extension to Weston Park Hospital’s radiology department in Sheffield.

The block has been designed and built to incorporate linear accelerator (LINAC) machines – a device commonly used to deliver external beam radiation treatments to cancer patients.

The extension, which connects to Weston Park’s main radiotherapy department, also hosts consultation spaces, plant rooms, offices, meeting rooms, and a small waiting area for patients.

Due to the high-energy X-rays that LINAC machines use, the new reinforced concrete building utilises internal concrete walls to provide the required radiation protection. The LINAC chambers themselves are also windowless.

A green living wall has been installed to the side of the building as well as enhanced soft landscaping to external areas to incorporate attractive design elements.

Weston Park Hospital, part of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, is a National Centre of Excellence and the only provider of radiotherapy in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

Designed by James Totty Partnership, the expansion of the radiotherapy facilities is a response to the increasing need for radiotherapy at the hospital, which has seen demand – among its 60,000 patients per year – increase by 38% in the last 15 years.

Tony Shaw, Managing Director from Henry Boot Construction, said:

“As a company, we are always keen to invest in our local communities and deliver projects that can genuinely make a difference. This project is the perfect example of how our construction expertise can positively shape the future of our healthcare provision. We’re pleased to assist Weston Park Hospital in expanding their facilities, further enhancing their renowned quality of care.”

The project was secured via the Procure Partnerships National Framework. As part of this, Henry Boot delivered key social value outputs through the utilisation of a local supply chain and on-site construction training initiatives. This extension is one of several recent updates to Weston Park Hospital, with Henry Boot also delivering a new aerial walkway connection between Weston Park and Royal Hallamshire Hospital back in 2020.

