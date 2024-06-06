Lismore brings capital trophy office asset to the market for £41m

The Mint Building offers an outstanding and rare investment opportunity in the heart of Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square

Lismore Real Estate Advisors has brought The Mint Building, a premier investment opportunity, set in the heart of Edinburgh’s most highly desired office and leisure locations, to the market on behalf of Hines.

This iconic property, strategically located on the south-east corner of Edinburgh’s prestigious St Andrew Square, is fully let to four prestigious tenants: FNZ, Nationwide Building Society, Franco Manca, and Tattu.

Adjacent to the £1bn St James Quarter, The Mint Building stands as a beacon of modernity and sophistication in one of the UK’s most dynamic cities.

Completed in 2019, it extends to 70,467 sq ft across nine floors, featuring a statement double-height reception, roof terraces, secure parking, cycle storage and quality end-of-journey facilities. It comprises 59,427 sq ft of Grade A office space, alongside 11,040 sq ft of restaurant / retail accommodation.

Future-proofed to meet the exacting ESG standards of occupiers and investors, the all-electric office building boasts an EPC rating of A(7).

Commenting on the sale, Colin Finlayson, Director of Lismore Real Estate Advisors said:

“Edinburgh is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing cities in the UK. The Mint Building is a true trophy asset, in Edinburgh’s most prized location. It offers an outstanding and extremely rare opportunity to acquire a newly-developed building on St Andrew Square, with an immediately reversionary income profile.”

St Andrew Square is renowned as Edinburgh’s premier office and leisure destination, boasting unrivalled public transport links and an array of exceptional amenities. The immediate vicinity is home to prestigious names such as Harvey Nichols, John Lewis, Louis Vuitton, Gleneagles Townhouse, Dishoom, and The Ivy, as well as a selection of top-tier hotels, enhancing the prestige of this prime location.

The Mint Building represents a unique opportunity to invest in a landmark property that stands at the forefront of the city’s thriving office and leisure market, offering an unrivalled blend of location, design, tenant quality and immediate investment performance.

Further information can be found by visiting: THE MINT BUILDING

