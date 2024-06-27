McCoy Contractors laying groundwork  for major transport hub upgrade in Gloucestershire

Leading groundworks specialist McCoy Contractors is delivering the earthworks package for the £30 million upgrade of the Arle Court Transport Hub (ACTH) in Cheltenham, as part of the M5 Junction 10 Improvements Scheme.

The project aims to support Gloucestershire’s Local Transport Plan and carbon neutral goals by enhancing the park and ride facility with expanded parking, electric vehicle charging points, a café, and an indoor bus passenger terminal with amenities.

Appointed by principal contractor Kier, McCoy Contractors is responsible for delivering the comprehensive groundworks package. Working ahead of the project programme, the team is committed to completing all final groundworks by June 2024.

McCoy’s scope of works for the 14,000 m2 project encompasses earthworks, foundations, ground floor concrete slabs, external drainage, service trenching, reinforced concrete upstands, and hard landscaping. The company’s expertise in groundworks construction is vital for establishing the infrastructure required for the new four-storey, wood-faced steel-framed car park building and bus hub.

“We are honoured to contribute our groundworks capabilities to this sustainable transport initiative that will benefit the entire Gloucestershire region,” said Chris Haughey, Managing Director of McCoy Contractors. “Our team is working diligently to lay a solid foundation that will enable the seamless delivery of this modern transport hub.”

Once complete, the upgraded Arle Court facility will offer expanded park and ride services with additional bus routes, improved connections to walking and cycling paths, and electric vehicle charging amenities. It is hoped this will reduce congestion and pollution levels in Cheltenham’s city centre whilst promoting a greener, more connected transportation network.

The M5 Junction 10 Improvements Scheme is a transformative infrastructure project funded through the UK Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) to reduce congestion, enhance safety and support economic growth in the area while aligning with environmental targets.

