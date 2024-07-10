Mccoy Contractors awarded  Oaks Student Village phase 4 & 5

Leading provider of groundworks McCoy Contractors has been appointed to deliver the groundworks and hard landscaping for Phase 4 and 5 of The Oaks Student Village in Coventry. This prestigious project will provide an additional 1,210 rooms in purpose-built accommodation for students attending the nearby University of Warwick.

The Oaks Student Village, designed by architects Corstorphine & Wright, comprises nine buildings ranging from five to six stories. Phase 1 delivered 378 beds in 2021, with Phase 2 and 3 adding 639 more rooms. Phase 4 and 5 will deliver a further 1,209 rooms. Having successfully completed the groundworks for Phases 1-3 to the client’s satisfaction, McCoy was awarded the latest £8 million groundworks package by main contractor McLaren Construction.

McCoy is delivering a range of groundworks including earthworks, foundations, reinforced retaining walls, external drainage, attenuation tanks, service trenching, and hard landscaping across the extensive site.

Despite challenging weather and groundwater conditions, McCoy is working ahead of schedule, underscoring their commitment to delivering complex projects efficiently.

“McCoys has made a fantastic start to our project at 120 Longwood Close.

On a project with some challenging details the team have performed to a very high standard through a difficult and wet winter,” said Alex Derbyshire, Construction Manager, McLaren Construction.

“McCoys has been very agile through change and have enhanced our project team with their vast knowledge and expertise in groundworks. The helpful and approachable nature of the team at McCoys has gone a long way to the current successes at Longwood Close moving into the summer months,” added Alex Derbyshire.

“We are extremely proud to continue our involvement in this landmark student accommodation development,” said Chris Haughey, Managing Director of McCoy Contractors. “Being re-appointed by McLaren Construction for Phases 4 & 5 is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise in delivering high-quality groundworks on large-scale projects. The Oaks Student Village is setting new standards for purpose-built student living in the Midlands, and we’re excited to play a key role in bringing this exceptional development to fruition.”

McCoy’s strong health and safety practices have also been recognised on-site, recently ranking 3rd out of 45 subcontractors – further highlighting the company’s professionalism and commitment to creating safe working environments.

The final phase of McCoy’s works at The Oaks Student Village is scheduled for completion in 2025.

