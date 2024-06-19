Midlothian-based electrical contractor rebrands as LIME and welcomes new joint managing director alongside a six-strong team of M&E professionals to launch mechanical division

Midlothian-based contractor Lime Electrical has re-branded as Lime and has appointed David Houston as joint managing director, together with a six strong team of M&E professionals, to launch the company’s new mechanical division and develop it as an all-encompassing M&E contractor.

The fifty-person business, which was founded in 2015, operates throughout the United Kingdom and has delivered successful projects for major brands including Bacardi, Virgin Money and The Warner Brothers Studio, undertaking electrical installation work, including fire detection, emergency lighting and data systems.

Joint managing director, Derek Fyfe said: “David joins us with extensive experience in mechanical building services for design and build projects providing air conditioning, ventilation, plumbing and heating services for clients in a broad range of sectors.

“We believe his experience and insight, together with the team of M&E specialists we have attracted to the business, will provide a significant boost to the number and range of contracts for which we will now be qualified to tender, so we are looking forward to a period of sustained growth over the next year.”

David Houston said: “I am hugely excited to join Lime and, as with our re-branding, hope to bring a breath of fresh air to an accomplished business by helping, alongside our new M&E colleagues, to launch Lime’s mechanical division and thereby expand its range of potential work thought Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Lime is a member of The National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC) and Construction Online and as such regulated and monitored to ensure the quality, safety and reliability of its work.

The business is also accredited to ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO18001 standards for management, health and safety and environmental care.

