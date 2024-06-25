Murphy Geospatial appoints three new managing directors to support and accelerate growth

MURPHY Geospatial, a leading provider of geospatial solutions, has announced the appointment of three new managing directors across the UK and Ireland as part of its strategic growth.

Richard Glenn will oversee operations in the UK, David Graham will lead in Ireland, and Andrew Masters will head up the organisation’s Monitoring Division. These appointments are pivotal in supporting the businesses vision for growth and innovation and enhancing their service delivery. The appointments follow the recent news of Murphy Geospatial’s acquisition by US firm, Woolpert.

Richard Glenn

Richard Glenn, now Managing Director in the UK, brings a wealth of experience from his 20 years in the geospatial industry. His multifaceted background in new product development, technologies, CRM and business development will be instrumental in growing Murphy Geospatial position as a premier geospatial solutions provider in the UK. Richard is passionate about driving growth and development, focusing on sectors like manufacturing, infrastructure, and property to uncover new opportunities.

David Graham

David Graham, appointed as Managing Director in Ireland has been with the business for 25 years, through various phases of growth and innovation. His extensive experience spans large scale projects in gas, water, energy and infrastructure across Ireland and the UK. David, a chartered surveyor and fellow of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland, Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and the Royal Geographical Society, will leverage his expertise to further strengthen the team, seek out new opportunities in high-growth sectors such as energy, utilities, infrastructure and renewables, and enhance Murphy Geospatial’s strong presence in Ireland while offering global geospatial solutions to the market.

Andrew Masters

Andrew Masters, the new Managing Director of the Monitoring Division, has been with the business since 2011. With a background in site engineering and involvement in major projects such as London’s Elizabeth Line, HS2, and Vauxhall Station, Andrew has been pivotal in growing the monitoring division to more than 90 members of staff, with over 100 projects running at any one time. His ambition is to make Murphy Geospatial the largest provider and leading expert of monitoring solutions throughout Europe.

Billy Roche, Chief Operating Officer, stated: “The appointments of Richard, David, and Andrew are a significant milestone for Murphy Geospatial. Their combined expertise and leadership will drive our business forward, ensuring we continue to deliver high-quality, innovative solutions to our clients. Each brings unique skills and insights that will enhance our operations and strategic growth across different regions and sectors.”

Niall Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, added: “Having the best talent in our industry driving the business forward is a testament to our commitment to excellence. These appointments create a framework for growth and opportunity within the group. Our supportive culture enables every one of our employees to explore paths that align with their skills and interests, helping them reach their highest potential and we’re really proud of that. Richard, David, and Andrew’s leadership will be crucial to our ambitious growth plans.”

The new Managing Directors will report directly to the COO, fostering a unified approach to scaling operations and enhancing technical capabilities across the organisation.

