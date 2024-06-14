Planning application submitted for major east London estate regeneration

A planning application has been submitted for the regeneration of the Teviot Estate in Poplar, East London. The £800 million redevelopment by The Hill Group and Poplar HARCA will provide around 1,900 new homes with 35% affordable, over five phases. This will be complemented by new open green and play spaces, shops, community and faith facilities, alongside improved infrastructure.

As one of the largest estate regenerations in London, the redevelopment of Teviot will transform the area with upgraded designs and enhanced community amenities, creating a safer and better place to live. Hill and Poplar HARCA have worked closely with Teviot residents at every stage to ensure the plans meet the community’s needs and aspirations.

The partnership has submitted an outline planning application for all phases of the masterplan, including detailed proposals for the first phase of development. Phase 1 is set to deliver 475 homes, 45% of which will be affordable. Subject to approvals, the project is scheduled to start onsite in April 2025, with the first homes expected to be completed by 2028. The entire project is forecast to be completed by 2042.

The proposals provide a wide range of benefits for local residents including provision for an improved mosque that will be at the heart of the development and delivered in the third phase. Green open spaces will be prioritised, with substantial improvements to Langdon Park brought forward in phase one and an informal play area for public use. Extensive landscaping is planned with green corridors which will boost biodiversity, greener streets and a new public square that will create a place to socialise and relax.

The masterplan for the project, designed by leading architects BPTW, covers eight hectares and offers a wide range of homes from studios and apartments to family houses. The regeneration will feature new shops and commercial spaces, as well as a new multi-use community centre. New infrastructure and public realm design focuses on creating safer streets with better pedestrian routes to Langdon Park station and a new foot-tunnel under the A12, with enhanced lighting and CCTV to help reduce anti-social behaviour.

The regeneration has already invested £427,500 to local projects through the Teviot Community Chest Fund. Over its 15-year duration, the initiative is set to generate over £278 million in social value, which covers a wide range of community projects. such as a new pontoon on the Limehouse Cut Canal, planned to open later this year that will increase community access to water sports.

Andy Hill OBE, Group Chief Executive at The Hill Group comments: comments: “The regeneration of Teviot is going to change the lives of thousands of residents, bringing high-quality homes and improved wellbeing. The community has been at the heart of the plans since conception and we are committed to delivering on our promises to residents, collaborating to create an improved neighbourhood for all. We know that people not only want better quality, energy-efficient homes, but also improved access to jobs, more support for young people and less fear of crime, so we are pleased to reach this important milestone in rewriting the future for this community.”



Paul Dooley, Director of Regeneration and Development at Poplar HARCA, added:

“I am really pleased to reach this significant milestone for this important regeneration scheme. It is one step closer to delivering more affordable homes and community facilities for Tower Hamlets residents.

“In partnership with The Hill Group, the project has already made a real impact in terms of social value. Local residents have been instrumental in shaping these plans and we are committed to making sure this exciting programme of regeneration reflects the things that matter most to them.”

