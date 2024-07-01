Planning approved for key gateway site at Manchester Waters

The approved mixed-use residential development will be Forshaw Group’s largest residential scheme to date and will include 224 open market apartments, an aparthotel and coffee bar on a key gateway site into Manchester.

Manchester City Council have approved plans submitted by Forshaw Land & Property Group to transform a vacant brownfield site at Cornbrook into a high-quality, mixed-use residential and commercial scheme.

The collaboration between the Bolton based developer and waterside regeneration specialists Peel Waters will see the 1-acre plot which sits adjacent to VOX Manchester and the Cornbrook Metrolink station, turn into a key landmark site for both the city centre and the emerging Manchester Waters district.

The approved 24-storey development will consist of 224 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and five, two- three- and four-bedroom penthouse apartments with private terraces.

Spaces to play, socialise and connect with fellow neighbours have been thoughtfully designed into the scheme, with the inclusion of a games room, communal coworking spaces, private dining room, yoga studio and a residents’ gym.

Community building and socialising will be further enhanced by the ground floor retail spaces which will be used for further amenity space and an independent coffee bar, providing a convenient space and service for Manchester Waters residents, workers, commuters, and visitors on their way to-and-from the city.

Also included within the approved plans is a four-storey, 87 room apart-hotel, which will be part of Forshaw Group’s new ‘Vivere’ brand collection. Located between Manchester City Centre and Old Trafford, the site offers a desirable location and further rooms to meet demand for Greater Manchester’s growing visitor economy.

Leach Rhodes Walker have been instructed as the architects on the project and have taken design influence for the development from the historical industrial context of the site. The proposed creation of this high-quality gateway building will mark the arrival point into the City and Manchester Waters, whilst complementing the other new buildings close to the site.

Lyndon Forshaw, CEO, Forshaw Group said: “We are very pleased our plans have been approved by Manchester City Council.

“Our approved scheme sits on a hugely important gateway site and we are looking forward to continue working closely with Peel Waters to create a development that delivers on the ambitions of the Cornbrook Regeneration Framework.

“This will be our largest residential led scheme to date and we are excited to deliver much needed new housing as well as launching our first hotel under our new Vivere Aparthotel brand.”

Forshaw’s development will form part of the wider Manchester Waters masterplan which has been designed by Peel Waters to regenerate the brownfield site and bring much needed quality homes and amenities to the area.

James Whittaker, Managing Director, Peel Waters added: “After years of acquiring the land and securing outline planning permission for the Cornbrook Hub, it is fantastic to see detailed planning permission being granted for another development at Manchester Waters.

“Our long-term vision for the wider Manchester Waters neighbourhood is to create a vibrant and sustainable waterside community, offering a mix of tenures in one of the most desirable waterfront locations in Greater Manchester.

“Forshaw Group’s approved plans will further enhance our vision and we now look forward to seeing the delivery of this development.” Manchester Waters is part of Peel Waters, a UK wide portfolio of vibrant and innovative, waterfront developments, delivering large-scale, sustainable regeneration projects, creating jobs, economic growth, new homes and new public realm across the country.

