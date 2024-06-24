Prime Waterside Living Development gets underway in Nottingham

WORK has officially started on a much-needed £13 million high quality build-to-rent residential scheme set to transform Nottingham’s Grade II listed former British Waterways building on the canal side area at Castle Wharf.

The project, which is being developed in partnership with The Canal & River Trust (CRT), H2Ourban – the joint venture between bloc Group and CRT – and Citra Living, part of Lloyds Banking Group, will see the building converted to provide 95 residential units including 12 studios, 42 one-bedroom apartments and 41 two-bedroom flats, this includes a rooftop extension housing eight apartments.

The scheme, which will help bridge the gap in Nottingham’s rental market, is set to breathe new life into the west of the city – helping to enhance a destination well known for its historic buildings.

Richard Thomas, CEO for H2O, said: “H2O is committed to delivering high quality developments that go beyond providing much needed housing, creating thriving communities and promoting health and happy lifestyles as well. This project is the latest in our pipeline and follows this ethos to its core.

“Working with our project partners, we’re revitalising an area of Nottingham with a brand new and modern offering, while maintaining and protecting enough of its character that we don’t lose its rich history.

“The H2O partnership goes back two decades and specialises in creating exemplary waterside developments that provide both economic and social value, and this latest project certainly does that.”

Located in the Canal Conservation Area, the six-storey former warehouse dates back to 1919 and was originally built to help move goods along the Nottingham and Beeston Canal.

Ground floor amenity space for residents will also be included. Designed by Franklin Ellis Architects, it is being constructed by Jessops Construction Limited and completion is due in March 2025.

Speaking about the project Andy Hutchinson, CEO of Citra Living, said: “Bringing disused buildings back in to use and regenerating areas into new communities is central to what Citra is about. Regenerating the warehouse at Castle Wharf will bring much needed homes to the area, allowing more people to live in the type of quality homes they want in the areas that give them access to the facilities and amenities they want.”

Land receipts and profits gift aided from H20 play an important part in helping the Canal and River Trust fund the care and upkeep of the nation’s historic canals and rivers.

