Keepmoat invests £102 million in flagship Nottingham land, creating a new community on former Boots site

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, will invest more than £102 million into creating hundreds of new homes in Nottingham, with work having already commenced at a flagship parcel of land on the site of a former Boots factory.

Partners from Platform Housing Group and Boots joined Charlotte Goode, Paul Hulme and Philippa Stewart from Keepmoat, at the 286-acre site near Beeston yesterday (Thursday 20th June) to celebrate the start of work on site and to witness first-hand the progress that’s already been made.

When complete, the housebuilder will deliver 604 new, multi-tenure homes, regenerating the disused land and creating a thriving new community in Nottinghamshire. Of the new properties, Platform Housing Group will offer 319 affordable homes.

Charlotte Goode, Divisional Chair at Keepmoat, said: “Keepmoat is delighted to be regenerating this landmark development on a very special site that will bring much needed, high-quality new homes and significant investment to the city.

“For this historical site alone, we are investing £102 million into creating a fantastic

community and we’re proud to stand alongside our partners at Platform Housing Group today to mark the beginning of a wonderful community. We’re committed to delivering new homes for the people of Nottingham and the surrounding areas to transform the area and provide quality new homes.”

Laura Osborne, Sales & Marketing Director at Platform Housing Group, added: “At Platform Housing Group, we’re thrilled to collaborate with our partner, Keepmoat, to build new homes in Beeston.

“This is a hugely important scheme for Platform, to be contributing to the growth of a thriving town and to provide much needed affordable housing in the area. Beeston is an up and coming area with fantastic potential to become one of the most sought-after commuter locations in the Midlands, so to be leading the way with such a large scale development is rewarding.”

Stephen Boyce, Director of Estates at Boots UK, commented: “We’re excited to see work start at this fantastic new development for the Nottingham Enterprise Zone. We look forward to seeing Keepmoat’s vision come to life, developing new high-quality and affordable housing for people in the local area.” To find out more about Keepmoat, please visit: www.keepmoat.com

