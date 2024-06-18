RED CONSTRUCTION GROUP APPOINTED TO CARRY OUT £20.5M REFURBISHMENT

RED Construction Group, has announced its appointment by Aviva Investors to carry out a major £20m office refurbishment to Grade II listed Victorian building, 134 – 146 Curtain House, Shoreditch.

Originally built between 1881 and 1887, the six-storey, 54,000 sq ft building previously housed furniture and clothing manufacturing and is set to undergo extensive refurbishment and structural alterations to the existing office into Cat A and B workspace. RED Construction’s London team will carry out the works, implementing new structural walkways, rooftop terraces, a new main entrance, reception area and new lifts.

Designed by architects, Anomaly, Curtain House will be refurbished with a key focus on sustainable practices, aiming for BREEAM Excellent and an EPC A rating. Set to complete in Q3 2025, the project will see the RED team undertake considered external masonry and window restoration, a refurbishment of the existing timber floors, and repair of internal brickwork and steel columns. The works are set to complement the rich history associated with the building, whilst transforming the office facilities for the modern-day tenant.

Dave Osborne, Group Director at RED Construction London, commented: “Our appointment to work on such a historic building in the capital is a testament to RED Construction London’s extensive track record with considered refurbishment. The team’s experience working with heritage-rich sites and implementing new-age sustainable practices make RED the ideal partner for Aviva Investors’ plans to preserve and progress Curtain House.”

RED Construction Group’s partnership with Aviva Investors has developed throughout the project’s PCSA period, with the companies aligning on their values to give back to the community. Working with the Black Girls in Property Programme at The Land Collective, an organisation aiming to bridge the gap between ethnically diverse youth and the built environment industry, the Curtain House project team welcomed 20 girls for a site visit and talks from expert speakers. RED Construction Group’s active contribution aims to build a more inclusive and dynamic future for the industry, emphasising the significance of social value and the importance of leaving a positive legacy.

The news follows RED Construction Group’s completion of comprehensive refurbishment works at Hines’ £36.6m flagship mixed-use retail and office scheme at 80 New Bond Street, working alongside award-winning architecture firm Orms to transform the 37,414 sq ft space in the heart of London. RED Construction Group continues to be the contractor of choice for sustainable redevelopment and refurbishment projects, and delivering on historic inner-city London sites.

