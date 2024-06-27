RTPI reiterates need for resources in Planning System amid Labour’s housing reform proposal

The Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) has stated that, while it supports efforts to manage the UK’s housing crisis, policy interventions to get more people on the property ladder must come with adequate resources to the planning system.

Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, said: “We are currently dealing with a severe housing crisis, with an urgent need to build more affordable homes and help young people get onto the property ladder.

​ “But we need to ensure these are the right homes, built in the right places. Our planning system, which would play an essential role in delivering these houses, can do more to make homeownership achievable and affordable, and to provide a wider range of affordable housing options. However, this can only happen if there is a step change in funding for the next UK Government provides funding to councils to deliver high-quality planning services”

