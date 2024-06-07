Senior planning appointment at SevenHomes

SevenHomes, the regional housebuilder by SevenCapital Group, has appointed Richard Hodson as Planning Director.

Richard previously joined the business’ planning team in 2022 and has since played an integral role in developing and delivering SevenHomes’ full planning strategy, from the acquisition of new sites amassing to a pipeline of nearly 3,000 homes, through to the achievement of planning permissions and successful disposal of sites across the midlands, including in Bromsgrove, Warwick and Redditch.

In his new role as Planning Director, Richard will lead the planning function across all SevenHomes’ operating regions, whilst bolstering the wider team’s work in identifying and securing new opportunities.

Richard commented: “I am delighted with the promotion to Planning Director at SevenHomes. The business prides itself on the ability to identify land with good prospects for the provision of new homes and amenities and add significant value through the planning and subsequent build process. I look forward to further developing our planning capabilities as we push ahead with both current and future projects.”

Abdul Ali, Executive Director SevenHomes, said: “Richard’s track record within our planning department at SevenHomes has been exceptional in the two years he’s been with us thus far. In this new role leading the function, I am confident his leadership skills and expertise will be instrumental in achieving the company’s ambitious growth plans over the coming years.” For more information on SevenHomes, please visit: www.sevenhomes.co.uk

