Story Homes secures permission to deliver 112 new homes on land in Scotby, Carlisle

New development to bring over £358k in community improvements to benefit local people

Local housebuilder Story Homes has been granted permission from Cumberland Council to build 112 much-needed new homes on land south of the A69 in Scotby, Carlisle.

Cumberland Council’s Planning Committee met on Wednesday 5 June to consider Story Homes’ proposals for a new residential development, subsequently approving the scheme, which includes a range of high-quality two to five-bedroom properties that suit the needs of a variety of prospective buyers.

33 of the new homes will be classed as affordable and will address the different requirements of eligible occupants with a connection to the Scotby area. The new development will complement the local area and include biodiversity enhancements and the delivery of new public open space which can be enjoyed by new and existing residents.

As part of this new development in Scotby, Story Homes will make a number of significant community contributions totalling over £358k in line with the Section 106 Agreement requirements for the scheme. This includes contributions towards open space, sports and recreation, new primary school places, highways and travel improvements.

David Hayward, Land Manager for Story Homes in Cumbria & Scotland, said: “We are delighted to have been granted planning permission to deliver 112 new homes in Scotby. Our scheme has been carefully designed to provide an appropriate extension to the village of Scotby and will deliver a range of two to five-bedroom modern, family homes centred around flexible living.

“The scheme will also provide a number of benefits to the local community, such as the provision of 33 much needed new affordable homes for local people with differing requirements, attractive street scenes, biodiversity gains and areas of new open space. We look forward to works beginning on site for this exciting new development.”

Due to significant delays within the planning system, including Nutrient Neutrality mitigation, Story Homes has been unable to bring forward any new residential developments in the Carlisle area since permission was granted for its Oakleigh Fields development at Orton Road in 2021.

This approval was therefore welcomed by the local housebuilder, with the new scheme creating benefits for the local economy during the construction phase as a result of direct and indirect employment opportunities through the sub-contractor and supply chains.

Works on site at the new development are set to begin in early 2025, following completion of the S106 agreement which will secure the various contributions as well as the Nutrient Neutrality mitigation scheme. For more information, please visit www.storyhomes.co.uk

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals