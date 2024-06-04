Willmott Dixon Interiors wins £4.4m project to breathe new life into South London high street

Willmott Dixon Interiors is to deliver the £4.4 million refurbishment of two historic buildings in Sutton, South London, as part of exciting plans to bring the town’s high street back to life.



The leading fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor will transform 137-145 High Street in Sutton town centre, on behalf of London Borough of Sutton.



Willmott Dixon Interiors will protect the historic features of both four-storey buildings, while creating 20,000 sq ft of modern retail and business space.



Upper floors will provide large, open plan floor spaces, while the basement and ground floor will be refurbished as separate commercial units. New M&E arrangements will also be installed.



Formerly occupied by Topshop and Vision Express, the heritage buildings form part of a broader strategy to revitalise Sutton town centre, which is being led by London Borough of Sutton.



The project was tendered via Procurement Hub and is part-funded by the government’s Future High Streets Fund, through which the Council secured £11.35 million to transform the town centre.



Willmott Dixon Interiors has committed to investing in the local community as part of its delivery of the project. It is partnering with The South London Careers Hub and Construction Industry Training Board to promote career opportunities within the sector, with specific initiatives made available to students, women and care leavers.



Simon Wilson, director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We are looking forward to supporting Sutton Council’s efforts to breathe new life into the high street. Our team has vast experience in transforming underused buildings for the benefit of local people and economies. This important refurbishment will not only deliver commercial spaces fit for the 21st century but has the potential to attract new occupiers that will encourage wider town centre regeneration too.”



Carolyn Dwyer, strategic director for development, growth and regeneration at the London Borough of Sutton, said: “We’re excited about the progress being made to renovate this much-loved site. By protecting the buildings’ historic features and creating a space for new businesses, this will help to guarantee a bright future for our town centre and bring new exciting opportunities for everyone living in our borough.”



Courtney Cole, client relationship manager at Procurement Hub, said: “The London Borough of Sutton has demonstrated its commendable efforts in revitalising their local high street by refurbishing the former TopShop and Vision Express stores, which emphasises their commitment to enhancing the vibrancy of the community, creating a dynamic high street that will attract increased footfall. The collaboration between Procurement Hub and Willmott Dixon Interiors has been instrumental in creating a harmonious dynamic from a procurement perspective, which will facilitate the smooth execution of the project.”



Willmott Dixon Interiors has gained a reputation for the successful delivery of multi million pound town centre refurbishment projects. The contractor worked with Enfield Council to complete the CAT B fit out of flexible office and meeting space at Edmonton Library, and handed over a new children and family hub at Thomas Hardy House in Enfield, which opened last year.



It has also recently completed the £18.8 million redevelopment of two vacant retail warehouse assets in Oxford to deliver Inventa, the first commercial science scheme in the city’s central science district.



For more information on the regeneration of Sutton High Street, please visit: https://suttontowncentre.sutton.gov.uk/

