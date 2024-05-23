Office Principles North hired for £1.7m Milton Keynes office building makeover

Office Principles North has been chosen to carry out the £1.7 million CAT A refurbishment of an office building in the heart of Milton Keynes’ business district.

The office fit out and design consultancy will upgrade c.10,000 sq ft on the ground, second and third floors of One Grafton Mews, Midsummer Boulevard.

The new design will enhance tenant amenities through a brand new ground floor reception/welcome area, featuring social and collaborative spaces.

Office Principles North will remove existing lift lobbies on the second and third floors to create additional, open plan office accommodation. New lighting will be installed, and washrooms and common areas will be refreshed.

Sustainability is at the heart of the refurbishment, which will see the installation of new energy efficient M&E systems. There will also be low VOC paints, sustainable flooring products and finishes, while existing doors and raised access floors will be retained.

New fire curtains will be introduced to ensure compliance with building control regulations.

Office Principles North has been appointed to deliver the refurbishment following a competitive tendering process. The fast-tracked project will be completed in just 12 weeks by a team also featuring TFT, Burnley Wilson Fish and KJ Tait. Bray Fox Smith and CBRE are the letting agents.

One Grafton Mews offers more than 20,000 sq ft of office accommodation and is part pre-let to Woodfines. Occupiers benefit from the use of facilities at The Pinnacle, an adjacent office development of 190,000 sq ft, home to MHA, Dentons and RSM.

Tina Batham, joint managing director of Office Principles North, said: “We’re excited to be delivering this CAT A office refurbishment. One Grafton Mews is sited in a terrific location in the centre of Milton Keynes, right next to The Pinnacle, and within minutes of the train line. This project is all about making best use of that positioning by enhancing the arrival experience for occupiers and visitors, and maximising the building’s available space. We’re looking forward to the challenge of completing the refurbishment within an incredibly fast-paced programme.” For more information on One Grafton Mews, please contact retained agents, CBRE and Bray Fox Smith.

