Wolseley Group Acquires R.E.S – Renewable Equipment Solutions

Today, Wolseley Group has announced the acquisition of R.E.S – Renewable Equipment Solutions. The addition of R.E.S to the Wolseley Group portfolio will enhance strategic growth, whilst enabling Wolseley to expand within the renewables space.

R.E.S is an MCS-accredited renewable equipment specialist. Working with the trade, they supply a complete range of renewable and energy-efficient technologies for homes and businesses across the UK, offering a standalone or fully integrated renewables package.

Simon Gray, Chief Executive Officer at Wolseley Group said: “Adding R.E.S to our group of brands is essential for us to be successful in supporting our customers moving towards environmentally friendly products. Our recent launch of Renewables by Wolseley is pivotal to this acquisition. Utilising the vast expertise of R.E.S and combining this with our extensive product range from industry leading brands, provides our customers with the very best in the market.”

R.E.S will retain their brand identity and operate as usual. Managing Director, Shane Oxberry will also remain with the business and shares Wolseley’s ambitions.

“We are delighted to be Joining forces with the Wolsey Group which presents an incredible opportunity for RES to scale our impact and drive the adoption of renewable energy solutions across the UK. We share a common vision for a sustainable future and customer satisfaction. Together we will achieve remarkable advancements in the renewables sector.” said Shane Oxberry, Managing Director, R.E.S.

