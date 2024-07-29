90 new affordable homes and over 300 new jobs coming to Bradford

The UK’s leading social enterprise, Places for People, in partnership with Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure affordable homes, is set to build 90 new affordable homes in Bierly, Bradford.

The site – Woodlands Edge – in Bierley, a suburb of Bradford, will provide areas of new open space, green corridors and landscaping. Existing pedestrian connections will be improved, and work will be undertaken to enhance nearby Brierley Hall Woods.

The new homes will include a range of two- and three-bedroom houses, offered in affordable rent and shared ownership tenures.

The development is expected to create 144 full-time construction jobs and almost 180 supply chain jobs across the build period, injecting £23m into the local economy. As part of their commitment to social value, Places for People will also work closely with local schools and colleges to provide site visits, toolbox talks, and work placements, as well as supporting local schools’ own initiatives.

Nilam Buchanan, Regional Managing Director for Central and North of Places for People comments:

“As the UK’s leading social enterprise, we have a long-term plan to help address England’s chronic shortage of homes and build sustainable communities, with a big focus on delivering much-needed affordable homes. We are delighted to work with Bradford Council and our strategic partners, Vistry Group to create 90 much-needed affordable houses for the local community. We’re also proud to provide significant employment opportunities and showcase the opportunities a career in the built environment can offer.”

Vistry secured planning permission for the development back in October 2023 and work is set to start on site this summer.

Andrew Poyner, Managing Director of Vistry, West Yorkshire, said:

“Thanks to the engagement and support of Bradford Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, we’ve been able to work together with Places for People to unlock this site for development. It will now deliver 90 high-quality, affordable homes, making a significant impact on Bradford’s affordable housing supply.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals