Teviot Festival showcases success of resident-focused placemaking in Poplar

For the fourth year in a row, the ‘Our Teviot’ summer festival has yet again drawn together hundreds of residents in Poplar for a day of celebration and fun. The annual festival, with roots that originally go back to the 1970s, is one of a string of events arranged by award-winning housebuilder The Hill Group and housing association Poplar HARCA, in consultation with Teviot residents.

Resident input has been central to the regeneration of Teviot, helping to design the masterplan which will encompass new homes, green and play spaces, shops, community and faith facilities, alongside improved infrastructure. The work has shown how resident-focused placemaking can level up the physical environment while also furthering a sense of community and connection.

Nowhere is this more apparent than at the Our Teviot festival, held earlier this month. Over seven hundred residents joined together to take part in a host of activities. Youngsters delighted in the bouncy castle and enjoyed face-painting and balloon modelling, while family members of all ages chanced their arms at the coconut shy. They also participated in a blend of traditional and modern summer fete games, including hook-a-duck, tin can alley, Connect Four and Jenga.

The busy festival also saw residents joining forces to create a community art piece, as well as engaging in mocktail making, sustainability activities and a range of family-friendly arts and crafts.

Talented musicians added to the festivities, with three young performers and two DJs taking to the stage during the event. A karate demonstration and musical bingo also kept residents entertained throughout the afternoon. Hill’s mascots Jack and Billy the Bear were another hit, particularly with the very youngest attendees. Refreshments at the event ranged from sweet treats, courtesy of DJ and Daughter’s ice cream van and Leaders in Community’s sumptuous cakes, to an outstanding array of Somalian street food from the Women’s Inclusion team.

Teviot Resident Laurice Debbici, who attended the festival, said: “The Our Teviot festival was a brilliant event. There were lots of free things for children to do and everything was affordable. It was a real chance for the community to come together. The staff were fantastic and always there when needed.”

Cain Peters, Managing Director in charge of Special Projects at The Hill Group, comments: “What a glorious way to enjoy being part of the community here at Teviot and to celebrate the extensive regeneration consultation work that has taken place with the community. The Our Teviot festival has emerged as a highlight of the local social calendar, showcasing the value of resident engagement in every aspect of neighbourhood regeneration. We were delighted to see so many locals enjoying the day, as well as running activities, serving up delicious food and so much more. My thanks to all those who worked so hard to make the festival such a resounding success.”

Paul Dooley, Director of Development and Regeneration, at Poplar HARCA said: “The Our Teviot summer festival was a real success. It was wonderful to see the community come together to celebrate and enjoy a day of fun activities. Thank you to everyone who came along and helped out on the day.

“The festival is a testament to our ongoing commitment to investing in Teviot and ensuring that the community are at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to continuing working with residents and Hill as we move our exciting regeneration plans for the area onto the next stage.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals