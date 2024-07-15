ACS and Tenmat collaborate to launch industry ‘game changing’ product following six-figure investment

Intex™ is a 4-in-1 Masonry Support System

ACS has invested £65,000 in advanced testing – with the product now securing Kiwa certification

In sharing best practice, the pair is “helping create safer and more sustainable buildings”

Comes following ACS’ £350,000 investment in R&D this year

ACS Stainless Steel Fixings (ACS) has collaborated with Tenmat – a leading manufacturer of passive fire protection materials and components – to set a new standard for masonry support.

In a bid to help developers, contractors, architects and specifiers create safer and more sustainable buildings, the pair have formed a joint venture to create a new iteration of Intex™ 4-in-1 Masonry Support system – the first combined masonry support system combining four critical components in one easy-to-fit design.

Ahead of launch – and in a bid to give the industry confidence in the product – ACS invested £65,000 in advanced testing of Intex™ something that recently culminated in certification from Kiwa, a renowned global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification. The Kiwa mark solidifies the product’s credentials and will help developers secure warranties in the future as ACS managing director David Flannery explained: “Intex™ is a game-changing product for the sector; combining masonry support, cavity tray and wall ties, in one, with an added intumescent cavity fire barrier mechanically fixed to the cavity tray for exceptional fire protection.

“It has been created to overcome challenges around cavity congestion, incompatible parts and incorrect installation. Intex™4-in-1 Masonry Support is over 40% faster to install than traditional methods such as masonry support, cavity tray, cavity fire barrier and wall ties which means significant labour cost savings – with projections of 29% cost savings on labour and 4% overall. The product is ergonomically designed, making it easy for installers to handle and fit, with the added bonus of reducing deliveries and storage space onsite by up to 32% as well as reducing congestion by up to 60%. This gives complete peace of mind that components are compatible and every one of them is doing its job.”

The news comes a year after Intex™ was first launched to market and specified on several schemes, including residential projects in London. ACS has since invested £350,000 across R&D, now collaborating with Tenmat to evolve the product and share best practice. Each business has a longstanding track record, with ACS celebrating its 40th year in business and Tenmat bringing 100 years’ experience in working with advanced composite materials for safety critical applications.

Mark Davies, Sales Director of Tenmat added: “Unlike many new product development projects, where there are often challenges and setbacks to overcome, the two teams came together and maintained open and honest communication to keep a focus on the end goal.

“Intex™ 4-in-1 Masonry Support system represents an industry first of utilising compact, low profile intumescent materials to provide an integrated cavity barrier solution to a masonry support bracket and cavity tray.

“We are delighted to partner with ACS to bring this product to market having both identified an acute need for something new and innovative. Intex™ 4-in-1 Masonry Support system and its Kiwa certification will help the industry and represents a market-first for utilising compact, low profile intumescent materials to provide a pioneering solution.”

David concluded: “This partnership was born not just out of respect and shared expertise, but of a real desire to assimilate our collective experience to take the industry forward.

“We each bring different skills, experience and strengths to the partnership which makes for a great synergy; our two teams are united by a shared focus on innovation and developing solutions that simplify complex industry challenges with advanced composite materials for safety critical applications.”

