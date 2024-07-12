Andrew Scott Hand over new Manufacturing and R&D Centre in Newport

Andrew Scott Limited is delighted to have successfully completed and handed-over the brand new £100m Manufacturing and R&D Centre in Newport for their client, Trebor Developments.

The 210,000sqft development represents a multi-million-pound investment by international high-tech manufacturing and research & development company, KLA Corporation.

The new building, for up to 750 staff, has been designed to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating, reflecting KLA’s commitment to its environmental goals, and will include offices, cleanrooms, storage and support facilities.

Inside of the building façade will be three floors of high-quality working environments, providing staff with modern workspaces, flexible breakout areas and a staff restaurant. With staff wellbeing a priority, the new building includes a gymnasium and a footpath to support employee fitness and health. There is ample secure cycle storage and shower facilities for those who take part in the company’s Cycle Scheme or just cycle to work to keep fit and do their part for the environment.

In addition to the recent practical completion, there were sectional completion dates that Andrew Scott achieved throughout the project:

Sectional Completion 1, week 35: 29 th August 2023 – The weather tight fit out area and section of northern service yard

August 2023 – The weather tight fit out area and section of northern service yard Sectional Completion 1a, week 46: 13 th November 2023 – Gas bunker & remainder of service yard for fit out works

November 2023 – Gas bunker & remainder of service yard for fit out works Sectional Completion 2, week 54: 8 th January 2024 – Second floor plant room and external plant area

January 2024 – Second floor plant room and external plant area Practical Completion, week 74 – 31st May 2024

During the project, Andrew Scott Ltd partnered with Avena to launch a PPE waste recycling initiative on site. As a result of this, 174kg of textiles were diverted from landfill, saving 82.72kgCO2e. The site also received 45/45 on its recent Considerate Constructors Scheme visit, demonstrating the positive contribution to the local environment and social and economic well-being of the local community.

Mark Bowen, Managing Director of Andrew Scott, said “We are delighted to handover this prestigious project on time, to our client Trebor Developments and KLA Corporation. The completion of this new Manufacturing and R&D Centre is a testament to the hard work, collaboration and vision of everyone involved in the project. We are extremely proud of what has been achieved and being a part of this remarkable facility.”

Andrew Scott – Project Porth, Celtic Way, Coedkernew, Newport

