Armatherm Provides Key Thermal Break Solution for Framingham State University’s Warren Conference Center Ballroom Addition

Thermal breaks specialist, Armatherm, was recently selected to play a pivotal role in the recent expansion of the Warren Conference Center at Framingham State University. Tasked with creating an energy-efficient and visually appealing ballroom addition, Lavallee Brensinger Architects turned to Armatherm’s cutting-edge thermal break technology to ensure optimal insulation and energy performance.



The project, led by architect Jason Bennett, involved a meticulous design for the 10,800-square-foot addition that prioritized energy efficiency. Bennett’s wall detail included a critical thermal break at the base of the exterior masonry wall to maintain continuous insulation from the footing through to the foundation slab and up to the masonry wall. This innovative approach ensures the integrity of the building’s insulation, significantly reducing thermal bridging.



To achieve this, Armatherm 500-200 structural insulation material was specified and installed at the base of the brick wall. Known for its superior load-bearing capacity and thermal performance, the Armatherm 500-200 material provided an uninterrupted thermal barrier without compromising structural integrity. The mason contractor, Marmelo Brothers, praised the product for its ease of use and effectiveness as a starter course for the brickwork.



“Armatherm 500-200 material not only supports the weight of the wall but also ensures an uninterrupted thermal barrier, which is crucial for energy efficiency in modern masonry construction,” said Jason Bennett, Project Architect at Lavallee Brensinger Architects. “This feature is becoming a standard in the industry and promises to last the life of the building.”



The installation of Armatherm’s thermal break solution will contribute to a warmer interior floor, significant energy savings, and a comfortable environment for the building’s occupants. The new ballroom space is set to be in use by the fall of 2024, marking a significant milestone in the university’s commitment to sustainable building practices.



Armatherm continues to lead the industry with innovative thermal break solutions that meet the growing demand for energy-efficient construction. We are honored to have contributed to the success of this project and look forward to future collaborations that prioritize sustainability and performance.



For more information about Armatherm and its range of thermal break products, please visit www.armatherm.com/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals