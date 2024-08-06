National construction products manufacturer and building envelope specialist, CA Group, have renewed their membership with Secured by Design (SBD).
Founded in 1983, independently owned, an Employee Benefit Trust and home to some of the most experienced construction personnel in the industry, CA Group is one of the largest manufacturers and installer of metal built-up building envelope systems in the UK.
Working closely with their supply chains, the company pioneer in the manufacture, supply and install of technically advanced metal roofing and cladding solutions – primarily for the warehousing, distribution and logistics sectors, though also including retail, leisure, residential and the public sector.
CA Group works with some of Europe’s largest and most innovative property developers to create state-of-the-art, technically advanced buildings in some of the UK’s most prominent and emerging business centres. They provide workspaces that meet both the stringent demands of today’s commercial organisations, whilst enabling future build adaptation to flex with changing marketplace conditions – with a focus on sustainability, energy performance and asset return.
CA Group’s range includes, built-up roof and wall systems, renewable energy solutions, rainscreen, rainwater and cladding systems, insulation, louvres, accessories and detailing, to provide a fully engineered building envelope solution – all supported by expert product development and technical consultancy.
Find out more about CA Group and their extensive range of SBD accredited building shells and walling systems here.
Andrew Brewster, Head of Technical for CA Group, said: “Security, Fire and Sustainability are three fundamental performance characteristics of any building envelope solution. Through continuous product development and system evolution CA Group deliver market leading specifications and our independent SBD accreditation and LPS 1175 certification are of significant importance, providing our clients and developers with essential peace of mind, backed by insurance recognition”.
Alfie Hosker, Secured by Design, said: “I am delighted that the CA Group have renewed with us once again and I look forward to another successful association going forward. They offer a range of roofing and walling systems which meet the requirements for Police Preferred Specification and have been incorporated into several developments across the UK”.
